HILTON ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS IN THE SEYCHELLES

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Mahé, Seychelles, 26st August 2024: Hilton is pleased to announce key leadership appointments in the Seychelles. Hendrick Calles has been named Area General Manager, Henar Gil has joined Hilton as Cluster General Manager, Marc Schumacher has become General Manager and Ryan Roach has become Country Commercial Director.



Commenting on the appointments, Andreas Lackner, vice president, Operations, Africa & Indian Ocean, Hilton, said: "I am delighted to welcome Hendrick, Henar, Marc and Ryan to their new roles The Seychelles is a key destination where we operate six hotels across five brands - including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria and Canopy by Hilton. With exciting new openings and the appointment of these accomplished leaders, we are well placed to continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences in the Seychelles.”



New appointments include:



Hendrick Calles – Area General Manager, Seychelles







Hendrick takes on an expanded remit as Area General Manager in addition to his current General Manager role at Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa – a position he has held for two years.

In his expanded capacity, Hendrick will oversee and guide the operations of all six Hilton properties in the Seychelles,



With over 20 years of international experience, Hendrick brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. He began his career with Hilton post-graduation and has since worked across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, gaining valuable insights into diverse market dynamics and guest expectations.



"I am delighted to take on an expanded role as Area General Manager in the Seychelles," said Hendrick. "I look forward to working closely with our leaders, team members, partners, and the local community to continue to uphold Hilton’s reputation for excellent service, while contributing positively to the growth and development of the Seychelles hospitality industry."



Henar Gil – Cluster General Manager, Mango House Seychelles LXR Hotels & Resorts and Canopy by Hilton Seychelles







Henar, whose illustrious career spans multiple international brands, brings a wealth of experience in rebranding efforts, operational excellence, and luxury market acumen to her new role.



Prior to joining Hilton, Henar held leadership positions at major hotels in Mexico where she managed complex operations and successfully led key initiatives – including the re-concepting of a pool day club and a major renovation project.



Appointed as the Cluster General Manager, Henar will oversee both Mango House Seychelles and the recently opened Canopy by Hilton Seychelles. Situated just a five-minute drive apart in the picturesque south of Mahé, these properties offer discerning guests a choice between opulent luxury and vibrant lifestyle experiences.



Marc O. Schumacher – General Manager, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa







Marc brings a wealth of experience to his new role. During his 26 years with Hilton, he has worked in Italy, Greece, Germany, Egypt, South Africa, Turkiye and most recently, in Morocco.

Marc's return to Seychelles marks a homecoming following an earlier role as General Manager at Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa and at DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles Allamanda Resort and Spa.

Ryan Roach – Country Commercial Director







In his new role, Ryan will oversee the execution of the country’s commercial function including sales, marketing, and reservations.



A native of Cape Town, South Africa, Ryan's passion for hospitality began during his school years, working in various restaurants and hotels. He honed his skills at the Cape Town Hotel School before advancing into revenue management roles in both the UK and South Africa. He brings a wealth of experience to Hilton in the Seychelles and was most recently Commercial Director at a hotel company based in South Africa, where he strategically managed teams to maximize revenue across 23 properties.







MENAFN26082024003846013264ID1108601144