Madayn launches ‘Industrial Innovation Specialist’ programme in Dhofar Governorate

(MENAFN- Madayn) The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, represented by the Industrial Innovation Academy, has launched the “Industrial Innovation Specialist” programme in Raysut Industrial City under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar. This progamme, which targets entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs in the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry in Dhofar Governorate, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance national competencies in the knowledge economy through a series of training courses developed by the academy in collaboration with various global organisations including the World Packaging Organisation, National Registry of Food Safety Professionals, and the Global Innovation Management Institute in the United States.

Speaking at the programme’s launch event, Eng. Abdulqadir Al Balushi, Director General of Raysut Industrial City, emphasised that this programme aligns with Madayn’s efforts to support the local community and empower youth and entrepreneurs in Dhofar Governorate. “This programme is designed to develop innovative ideas and transform them into viable products that benefit the industrial sector in particular and economic sectors in general. At Madayn, we recognise that human resources and knowledge economy are key pillars of the industrial economy amidst global evolutions,” he pointed out.

To keep pace with these evolving changes and boost the contribution of the SMEs to the national economy, the 'Industrial Innovation Specialist' programme in the F&B sector aims to elevate the competencies of the youth and entrepreneurs in Dhofar especially given the governorate’s abundance of agricultural and animal products. The programme features 30 participants who will receive comprehensive guidance from international experts, equipping them with specialised skills in innovation, packaging, manufacturing, brand identity, and digital marketing, to effectively bring their food products to market.

The programme aims at equipping participants with an understanding of innovation and its application, developing their innovations and initial products, and promoting these products through available marketing tools. Upon completion, participants will receive an ‘Industrial Innovation Specialist’ certificate, a Level-1 Innovation Certificate from the Global Innovation Management Institute in the United States, a certification from the World Packaging Organisation, and a certification from the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals. The programme is aimed at entrepreneurs, innovators, SMEs, and home-based F&B projects in Dhofar.

Eng. Abdulqadir Al Balushi concluded by noting that Raysut Industrial City has successfully localised eight projects in the first half of 2024, with a total investment exceeding RO 43 million. The city’s strategic plans aim to secure further expansions to attract additional investments, enhance the economic standing of Dhofar Governorate, and create job opportunities for the nationals in Dhofar. Currently, the Omanisation rate in Raysut Industrial City exceeds 38%. Additionally, there is a cooperation programme between the Ministry of Labour and Madayn, through the Industrial Innovation Academy, focused on Omanising mid-level and senior level positions within companies and factories in the industrial cities. This initiative aims to create 1,000 jobs annually over three years by qualifying and training national talents.





