DSS ANNOUNCES THE SUMMER’S BIGGEST SAVINGS WITH FINAL SALE OF UP TO 90 PER CENT

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 August 2024: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 has been an endless source of thousands of soaring sales, incredible deals, and exclusive savings city-wide with its biggest and most exciting season ever. As the epic festival counts down to its finale, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has saved the best for last with one final chance for residents and visitors to bag a bargain with the highly anticipated DSS Final Sale running from 30 August to 1 September. Supercharging the city with extraordinary discounts, more than 550 brands will be offering massive markdowns of up to 90 per cent off at over 2,500 outlets.



Savvy shoppers should mark their calendars for this not-to-be-missed shopping weekend brimming with further reductions on leading brands across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, electronics, homeware, and so much more. For three days only, the DSS Final Sale brings a golden opportunity to take home must-have items at pocket-friendly prices and enjoy spectacular shopping sprees. For those in need of an extra incentive, participating stores are offering a last chance to win marvellous prizes - including a brand-new Jaguar F Pace, Lexus hybrid SUVs, AED 5,000 in cash, AED 10,000 in Tickit points, and stunning diamond and gold jewellery pieces valued at AED 70,000.



Everyone from luxury style seekers to bargain hunters can indulge in some last-minute retail therapy - whether stocking up on back-to-school essentials, hunting for fashion finds, exploring the latest tech treasures, or revamping their living spaces.



WHERE TO SHOP

The city-wide event takes place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Bluewaters, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dragon Mart, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Town Centre Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center Mall, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi City, and several others.



MAJOR MARKDOWNS ON SUMMER FASHION FINDS

Fashion lovers are in for a treat as big name brands offer incredible deals across a wide selection of designer wear, stylish footwear, and the season’s hottest athleisure. Residents and visitors can stock up on new season styles with great deals on international fashion brands like Aizone, All Saints, Gap, H&M, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Moschino, Red Tag, River Island, Sacoor Brothers, Springfield, Ted Baker, THAT, US Polo Association, and many more.



Style seekers can find huge savings across their favourite footwear and accessories brands as well, including Accessorize, Clarks, Coach, Converse, Kurt Geiger, Kipling, Nine West, Valencia, amongst several others.



For trendy sportswear and athleisure, shoppers can head to the likes of Adventure HQ, Be Fit Cosmos Sports, Foot Locker, Nike, Sun & Sand Sports, Timberland, and Under Armour.



SAVINGS ACROSS BEAUTY AND SKINCARE

Beauty and cosmetics fans can stock up on their favourite skincare, perfumes, and make-up brands throughout the DSS Final Sale weekend at Arabian Oud, Bath & Body Works, FACES, JO MALONE, Kiehl's, KIKO Milano, MAC, NYX, Sephora, Watsons, and many more.



TOP DEALS ON DESIGNER WATCHES AND JEWELLERY

Watch lovers can check out the latest collection for men and women from their favourite international brands at 1915 By Ahmed Seddiqi, Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery, Daniel Wellington, Guess & GC Boutique, Rivoli, Time House, The Watch House, and more.



Those looking to elevate their style with a stunning selection of jewellery can avail stunning discounts at Al Masroor Jewelleries, CARAT CRAFT, Damas, Zen Diamond, Jawhara Jewellery, and Swarovski.



BIG SAVINGS FOR LITTLE ONES

Mums and dads can treat the kids to a whole new wardrobe and thrilling toys without breaking the bank thanks to a super range of promotions across Babycare, Carters, Lucky Kids, Mamas & Papas, Mom Store, Mothercare, Toys R Us, and others.



BEST BARGAINS ON HOME FURNISHINGS

Those looking to revamp their homes and transform their living spaces this year can take advantage of plenty of deals. Some of Dubai’s most loved home furnishing stores participating in the DSS Final Sale include 2XL, Art of Living, ACE, Chattels & More, Jashanmal Home, King Koil, Homes R Us, Interiors, IKEA, Pottery Barn, United Furniture, and more.



BLOCKBUSTER DEALS ON ELECTRONICS

Tech enthusiasts looking to upgrade their electronics can head to Jumbo, Emax, E City, Grand Stores Digital, Harman House, Sharaf DG, and Virgin Megastore.



HUGE PRIZES TO BE WON

Beyond the incredible sales, shoppers have one last chance to take home mega prizes with a series of grand raffles. An all-new Jaguar F Pace and 1 million SHARE points is up for grabs with the DSS SHARE Millionaire at City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates. Brand-new Lexus hybrid SUVs and daily instant prizes are up for grabs with Dubai Festival City Mall’s Spend and Win contest upon spends of AED 300. Weekly draws of an AED 5,000 cash prize awaits shoppers as part of the Slide into the Summer Surprises promotion when they spend AED 200 at Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah. AED 10,000 in Tickit points can be won each time shoppers make three purchases at participating outlets citywide. And a stunning 22.2CT diamond necklace and earrings set in 18CT white gold valued at AED 70,000 is waiting for one lucky shopper who spends AED 300 across WAFI City as part of its Spend and Win campaign.



Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.





