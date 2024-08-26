Reinventing Pacific Defense: The U.S. Air Force’S Strategic Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Air Force is fundamentally transforming its strategy in the Pacific to address the increasing missile threats from China and North Korea.



By implementing the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) strategy, the Air Force is dispersing its operations across multiple smaller bases.



This dispersal aims to make it more difficult for adversaries to target U.S. forces effectively with missile strikes.



General David Allvin has highlighted the need for enhanced defenses at these new bases to protect against sophisticated missile attacks.



This includes both mobile defense systems capable of responding to threats dynamically. It also encompasses passive measures like camouflage and deception to confuse enemy targeting systems.







The strategy also involves significant infrastructure developments. These include new radar systems in Guam and construction projects on Tinian Island, aimed at improving resilience and operational flexibility.



Additionally, the Air Force is prioritizing the training of airmen to handle multiple roles to maintain operational capacity at these dispersed locations under threat conditions.



The ACE strategy represents a significant shift from relying on a few large, well-established bases to a more fluid, dynamic defense posture.



This shift is not just about defending bases but also maintaining the ability to project power and conduct operations throughout the region despite potential enemy attacks.



The success of this strategy depends heavily on integrating advanced technologies and training adaptable personnel. It also relies on enhancing joint operations with other branches of the U.S. military.



This strategic overhaul reflects a broader military doctrine adjustment, emphasizing adaptability and resilience in response to evolving global threats. It ensures that the U.S. can continue to safeguard its interests and allies in the Pacific.

MENAFN26082024007421016031ID1108601126