Jacarepaguá Airport Makeover: A Future Hub For Rio’S Specialized Aviation Needs

Through a strategic partnership with PAX Aeroportos and Advantage VIP Lounge, the airport will introduce a state-of-the-art VIP lounge and an Executive Terminal specifically designed for premium travelers.



This project, with a budget of R$14 million ($2.52 million), is set to redefine the experience and accommodate the growing needs of Rio's dynamic sector.



Construction will start soon, and the VIP lounge will open its doors by November. The comprehensive Executive Terminal, planned for completion in 2025, will extend across two floors.



These rapid developments aim to match the anticipated surge in air travel and offshore operations.





The Strategic Importance of Jacarepaguá

While Rio primarily relies on its two major airports, Jacarepaguá specializes in supporting offshore oil operations in the Santos Basin.



Its unique role is vital as the airport upgrades its facilities to better serve general aviation and helicopter services, crucial for the oil platforms.



The new 260-square-meter VIP lounge will cater to commercial and helicopter taxi passengers, especially those linked to oil platforms.



Azul Airlines , which operates from Jacarepaguá, will greatly benefit, enhancing passenger comfort and service quality on its flights to major cities such as Congonhas and Belo Horizonte.

Future-Ready Enhancements

Since taking over in 2023, the airport's management has introduced a wave of improvements. They have revitalized the passenger terminal with new furniture, an improved air conditioning system, enhanced signage, and refurbished restrooms.



These upgrades are strategic, preparing the airport for a boost in passenger numbers and enhancing the overall travel experience.



The introduction of the VIP lounge and other facilities at Jacarepaguá Airport will elevate its role in Rio's transportation network, especially in specialized aviation services.



Reflecting broader industry trends, these enhancements focus on improving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency in aviation.



Jacarepaguá's evolution signifies more than expansion; it marks a strategic adaptation to the escalating demands and economic opportunities in the region's air travel sector.

