'We Hate Spacex': Boeing Staff's 'Morale In Toilet' After NASA Turns To Elon Musk's Firm For Astronaut Rescue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an ironic turn of events, employees are facing embarrassment as NASA has tapped SpaceX, the rising competitor led by Elon Musk, to rescue two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS). This situation underscores Boeing's recent series of blunders, leaving many within the aerospace giant feeling "humiliated," according to the New York Post.

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who initially launched to the ISS in June aboard Boeing's problematic Starliner capsule, were scheduled for an eight-day mission. However, due to a leaky Starliner and malfunctioning thrusters, their return to Earth has been delayed by six months. The solution? A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will step in to bring them back home in February 2025.

The news has deeply impacted Boeing, where morale is reportedly 'in the toilet'.



A Florida-based Boeing employee expressed frustration, stating, "We've had so many embarrassments lately, we're under a microscope. This just made it, like, 100 times worse.”

The employee's discontent with SpaceX was clear: "We hate SpaceX. We talk s**t about them all the time, and now they're bailing us out,” as quoted by the Post.

“It's shameful. I'm embarrassed, I'm horrified," the Boeing employee added.

With internal tensions escalating, many at Boeing are blaming NASA for what they see as a public humiliation.

NASA's choice to turn to SpaceX follows over two months of evaluating the Starliner's performance. Despite Boeing's assurances that the capsule was safe for returning Wilmore and Williams, NASA deemed it too risky.

“We believed that Starliner could bring them home safely, but Nasa didn't want to chance it,” the Boeing employee explained.“They have their own PR issues and don't need two dead astronauts.”

NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, Steve Stich, acknowledged a“little disagreement about risk” during discussions with Boeing. While Boeing refrained from directly addressing NASA's decision, the company emphasized its commitment to ensuring that the Starliner will eventually return to Earth safely. A Boeing spokesperson stated,“Boeing continues to focus, first and foremost, on the safety of the crew and spacecraft.”

The problems with the Starliner are part of a broader pattern of challenges facing Boeing. The company is grappling with $1.5 billion in cost overruns beyond its $4.5 billion NASA contract and has faced a series of safety concerns. Earlier this year, a door panel on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet detached mid-flight, intensifying scrutiny of the company's practices. Additionally, Boeing has encountered high-profile malfunctions and whistleblower reports highlighting serious safety and quality issues, some of which have tragically resulted in fatalities.