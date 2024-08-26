No Call, Message After Work Hours: New Law In Australia To Protect Employees

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Australia, a new rule now allows employees to ignore work communications after their official work hours. This law means they can't be penalised for not responding to calls or messages outside work.

This law doesn't stop employers from reaching out after hours; it protects employees who choose not to respond.

A survey in 2023 revealed that Australians averaged 281 hours of unpaid overtime each year, Reuters reported. Many countries in Europe and Latin America already have similar regulations.

The guidelines allow employees to ignore work messages outside their regular hours unless their refusal is unreasonable. Employees and employers are encouraged to resolve any conflicts themselves. But, if they can't, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) in Australia might intervene, the agency added.

This commission has the authority to instruct employers to stop after-hours contact with employees. Not following the commission's directives could lead to substantial fines for individuals and companies. Individuals may be fined over ₹10 lakh (A$19,000). Companies may have to pay over ₹53 lakh (A$94,000), Reuters reported.

Worker advocacy groups have praised these new measures. The Australian Council of Trade Unions mentioned that new regulations would let workers avoid work calls after hours, promoting a healthier balance between work and personal life.

A workplace specialist told the BBC that these changes could also be advantageous for employers. Well-rested staff with a good balance are less prone to illness and quitting, said John Hopkins from Swinburne University of Technology.