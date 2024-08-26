B2press Online PR Service & Press Release Distribution

(MENAFN- B2Press) OsaBus, a licensed charter bus company, is set to enhance its services across Europe with a new aimed at expanding its fleet and improving customer experience.

Munich, Germany - OsaBus, a licensed charter bus company providing reliable, safe, and comfortable journeys across Europe, is pleased to announce a significant investment to expand its fleet and enhance its service offerings. This investment of approximately 1 million euros, marks another step forward in OsaBus's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality charter bus services in the region.

This latest investment adds two state-of-the-art SETRA S 517 HD coaches to the OsaBus fleet. Each coach features 56 seats, designed to provide maximum comfort and safety. Additionally, for smaller groups, OsaBus is introducing two Mercedes Sprinters with a 19-seat capacity. These vehicles are equipped with advanced features to ensure a premium travel experience, family vacations, and group tours. The fleet is available for bus rental in Munich and other major cities across Central Europe.

The luxury bus travel segment is booming

“We recognize the increasing demand for high-comfort travel and are dedicated to providing bus rental services,” remarked Oskars Lūsis, CEO at OsaBus.“With our new SETRA S 517 HD coaches we are ready to deliver transportation experiences for our clients.”

Founded in 2012 and opening its first branch in Munich in 2019, OsaBus has rapidly emerged as a provider, thanks to Germany's strategic market. Munich, with its international clientele, serves as a key networking hub for the company.

Hosting in 2023 nearly 40 million local and foreign guests in tourist accommodation facilities, the Bavarian region, especially Munich, is popular tourist destination and famous for its rich culture, spectacular landscapes and vibrant cities. This popularity, combined with the unique characteristics of the region, makes bus rental a necessity for both individuals and groups. Thus bus rental in Munich can often be a practical and convenient choice than individual transportation options, especially for large groups. It allows guests to freely plan their itinerary and spend as much time as they need at designated locations.

Flexibility is key to attracting business travelers



Renting a bus with a driver ensures a safe trip, as our drivers are professionals who are well-versed in routes and destinations across Germany. Munich transfers provides you with the freedom to relax and enjoy the stunning views without the stress of navigation or traffic. The drivers guarantee punctual departures and arrivals, making your travel experience smooth and stress-free.



OsaBus's strategic expansion aligns with these market trends, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry. By continually enhancing its fleet and services, OsaBus aims to provide customers with unparalleled reliability, safety, and comfort in their journeys across Bavaria.

