Akebia Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics ® , (Nasdaq: AKBA ), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that its executives will participate in two investor in September: Healthcare on September 4-6, 2024 in Boston and H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference on September 9-11, 2024 in New York.



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present on

Friday, September 6

at 9:30 a.m. EST.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Mr. Butler will participate in a fireside chat on

Monday, September 9 at

10:30 a.m. EST.

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of

Akebia's

website at



following the conferences. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 90 days following the conference through the Investors section of Akebia's website at

.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at , which does not form a part of this release.

