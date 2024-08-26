Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
MONETT, Mo., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY ) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.55 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on September 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 6, 2024.
Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .
