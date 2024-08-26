OHBA Announces 2024 Awards Of Distinction Finalists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) has unveiled the 2024 Awards of Distinction (AoD) finalists, showcasing the talent in Ontario's home building industry. From top-tier design to cutting-edge innovation, 49 categories highlight the pinnacle of excellence. The spotlight will shine brightest on September 24, 2024, at the AoD Gala presented by Federated Insurance in Niagara Falls, where the winners-including the highly anticipated Prestige Awards-will be announced during the OHBA Conference.

"The OHBA Awards of Distinction honour the excellence of association members and their contributions to Ontario's residential landscape,” said OHBA CEO Scott Andison.“This year's submissions were exceptional, with over 560 entries showcasing talent from across the province. We congratulate all of the finalists and submitters for their outstanding efforts."

Find the complete list of finalists at ohbaaod.ca .

2024 OHBA Prestige Finalists

OHBA Builder of the Year – Small Volume

Depencier Builders Ltd., Chatham-Kent HBA

Dietrich Homes, Peterborough & the Kawarthas HBA

Silvergate Homes Ltd., Niagara HBA

OHBA Builder of the Year – Large Volume

Branthaven, BILD, West End HBA

Mountainview Homes (Niagara) Ltd., Niagara HBA, West End HBA

National Homes, BILD, West End HBA

OHBA Renovator of the Year

Accubuilt Construction Ltd., Durham Region HBA

Amsted Design-Build, Greater Ottawa HBA

Lagois Design Build Renovate, Greater Ottawa HBA

OHBA Service Professional of the Year

Great Gulf, BILD, Durham Region HBA

My Design Studio, BILD, Durham Region HBA, Peterborough & the Kawarthas HBA, Simcoe County HBA

WalterFedy, Brantford HBA, Guelph & District HBA, Niagara HBA, Perth-Huron BA, Waterloo Region HBA

From Monday, August 26 to Friday, September 13, the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2024 OHBA People's Choice Awards. Contenders are comprised of the finalists from Project of the Year Low-Rise and High or Mid-Rise.

OHBA People's Choice

Branthaven for High Line Condos, BILD, West End HBA

Devgreat Inc. for 101 Spadina, BILD

FRAM + Slokker for Sunshine Harbour, BILD

Geranium for Clarehaven Estates, BILD, Durham Region HBA

HIP Developments Inc. for STRATA CONDOS, Waterloo Region HBA

Minto Communities for Park & Main, BILD, Durham Region HBA, Greater Ottawa HBA

About OHBA: The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province.

Emma Maynard

Director of Communications & Events

