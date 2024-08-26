Milestone® Pharmaceuticals To Present Data On Etripamil At The ESC Congress 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced an upcoming data presentation on etripamil at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, ESC 2024 in London, United Kingdom on August 30, 2024. Professor John Camm will present patient reported outcomes data from the NODE-303 Phase 3 trial of etripamil in paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) in a moderated poster presentation. The poster presentation will be available following the embargo at: .



“We look forward to Professor Camm's upcoming presentation at the ESC Congress 2024 on this important topic of PSVT and the self-administration of investigational etripamil nasal spray in a medically unsupervised setting,” said David Bharucha, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer, Milestone Pharmaceuticals.“These patient-reported outcomes data, that will be presented, provide insights about patient experience, satisfaction, and disease management.”



ESC Presentation Details:

Moderated Poster Presentation Title:

Quality of Life Measures with Etripamil Self-Administration for Acute Episodes of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia in a Medically Unsupervised Setting: Patient-Reported Outcomes from NODE-303

Presenter:

John Camm, MD, Professor of Clinical Cardiology, St. George's University of London, United Kingdom

Date and time:

Friday, August 30, 2024, 13:00 – 13:50 BST

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company's focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone's lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

