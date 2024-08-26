Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size Expected To Reach $327.3 Billion By 2031 Amway, AOR, Cargill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among consumers has fueled the market's expansion for nutraceutical ingredients.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Nutraceutical Ingredients Market ," The nutraceutical ingredients market size was valued at $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages.

Increased investment in R&D to investigate novel applications for nutraceutical components is a result of the rise in nutraceutical ingredients market demand. Government laws, however, pose a threat to the expansion of the market for nutraceutical ingredients in some nations, including Europe. In the European Union, probiotic health claims must adhere to strict guidelines. Market players must offer scientifically validated evidence of the efficacy of their products, which frequently results in the rejection of product claims regarding health benefits.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is analyzed based on type, form, application, and region. By type, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into probiotics, vitamins, minerals, proteins, dietary fibers, and others. Further, proteins segment is bifurcated into plant proteins and animal proteins. Among these, the probiotics segment occupied the major nutraceutical ingredients market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to growing awareness of the health advantages of probiotics, the segment is predicted to maintain its notable growth pace. Probiotics are frequently used to treat diarrhea, cramps, and gastritis brought on by antibiotic use, which disturbs the balance of bacteria in the colon by killing both good and bad bacteria.

By form, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Ingredients for liquid nutraceuticals can be produced easily and affordably. Since they are easier to consume than dry products, liquid products are expected to grow more quickly in the near future. Manufacturing beverages, animal feed, and personal care products uses liquid form of substances because of their high compatibility with other ingredients. Personal care product demand is rising as a result of rising consumer disposable income, which will fuel segment growth for liquids over the forecast period.

By application, it is classified into dietary supplements, functional food & beverage, animal nutrition, others. The dietary supplements segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is growing as a result of the numerous health advantages provided by dietary supplements, including improvements in the balance of the gut microflora, increased bulk and regularity of the intestines, increased calcium absorption and improvement in bone density, enhancement of immune function, reduction in the release of toxins that can cause fatty liver and other diseases, decreased risk of cardiovascular diseases, control of blood sugar, and potential reductions in risk of certain cancers.

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

Due to the relevance of the nutraceutical ingredients in boosting the immune system, they have a favorable effect on the nutraceutical ingredients market. The nutraceutical components, in particular, have been recognized as an excellent additional strategy for treating the coronavirus. Probiotic products, for instance, were in high demand globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The major players analyzed for global nutraceutical ingredients industry are Amway Corporation, AOR Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, Danone, EID Parry, General Mills, Herbalife International of America Inc., Innophos, Matsun Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Nestle SA, Natrol, Royal DSM, and Valensa International.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By type, the probiotics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $52,725.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $102,175.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

By form, the dry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $92,372.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $179,258.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Depending on application, the functional food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $63,634.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127,635.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $55,573.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $105,076.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

