Proof Of The Pudding Named Exclusive Premium Hospitality And Concessions Partner For Rice University

- Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the PuddingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, has been selected as exclusive premium services, catering, concessions and bar services provider for Rice University Football and Baseball. Earlier this year, Proof provided premium hospitality services for the United Football League's Houston Roughnecks, for games played in Rice Stadium.Proof was also named bar service provider for Auburn University and awarded a multi-year extension of its original 10-year contract as Auburn's exclusive premium hospitality provider.Georgia Institute of Technology, Duke University and the University of Georgia also recently awarded Proof with contract renewals.“We're thrilled to partner with Rice University to elevate the hospitality experience for fans and pleased and humbled to grow our long relationships with our Division 1 university partners,” said Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding.“Our collegiate partners value Proof's unique offering -- our extraordinary culinary teams create menus tailored to the preferences of each college's fan base, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and from-scratch cooking techniques.“With our track record of success, Proof is becoming the hospitality provider of choice for NCAA D1 teams, from concessions, premium seating and club-level experiences to performance dining for athletes,” Noyes said.2024-2025 Season HighlightsMenu: Proof of the Pudding's football season includes new menu items and local partnerships. Look for Mad Dog hot dog concepts and authentic barbeque experiences, featuring brisket and pork smoked in-house over local hardwoods.Technology: Proof is reimagining concession stands from“belly-up” counters to“inside-out” markets where possible, enabling enhanced menus and cashless transactions to increase sales, improve concourse traffic flow and eliminate long lines.Deacon Market is Proof's new grab & go concept at Wake Forest University. The checkout-free walkthrough market has 12 cashless exit lanes, bright digital menu boards and inviting options, including hot food, wraps and salads, snacks, souvenir cups, non-alcoholic beverages and beer.Proof is also expanding its in-seat and in-suite ordering. Guests scan a QR code that links to an online menu. They can quickly order and process payments via their smartphone. Orders are delivered to suites or designated areas for pick up.Premium hospitality: Proof's premium dining choices include tailgating favorites like local smoked sausages from Alabama's Conecuh, Mississippi's Country Pleasin' and North Carolina's NC Pride brands. BBQ dinners spotlight regional takes on barbeque and Chef's Tables feature innovative menus customized for each game by Proof's executive chefs on the properties. Donor clubs feature chef action stations and personalized culinary experiences. All premium areas offer elevated service and signature tablescaping.Stadium SpotlightAuburn University: Proof is Auburn's exclusive premium hospitality and bar services provider. This year, Auburn expanded its premium areas with three additional tiered field suites and unveiled the Locker Room Club, a premium club offering an immersive field-level experience. New from Proof: smoked chicken with pickled red onions, sweet BBQ sauce and slaw, and smoked pork spareribs with creole mustard BBQ sauce and pickles.Duke University: Proof is Duke's exclusive premium services and concessions partner and also operates the athletic training table for the football team and Duke Olympic athletes. Duke's Bull City Huddle space is a new area designed to build on the game day experience just outside of the stadium. Proof's Bull City Huddle menu features specialty hot dogs, including“The Flaming Devil Dog” with jalapeños and sriracha sauce. Also new is a Build Your Own Nacho concept with famous NC barbecue. Proof also provides traditional game day fare in Duke's new Devil's Deck party space inside the stadium.Georgia Institute of Technology: Proof is Georgia Tech's exclusive premium food and beverage services provider and is athletic dining partner for all Georgia Tech athletes. New menu items on the premium menu include Korean braised pork belly with cucumber-carrot salad and hoisin glaze in a steamed bao bun.Mississippi State University: Proof provides all premium suites and game day concessions services and will help celebrate Mississippi State football's 125th season in 2024. Proof debuted its grab & go concession stands here, and today, every location that can function as a grab & go at MSU has been transitioned, including beverage-only stands. New from Proof: Philly Cheesesteak, a loaded Philly Fry, and a new personal pan pizza recipe.Rice University: Kicking off its first season as exclusive premium hospitality, concessions and bar services provider at Rice, Proof looks forward to welcoming fans and guests.University of Alabama: Proof partners with Alabama to provide premium seating and catering services. Each game day, Proof features signature cocktails themed after that day's competitor.University of Georgia: Proof provides premium food and beverage services for UGA, its longest-tenured collegiate client. This year, UGA expanded with a new luxurious club area on the 50-yard line and six executive suites. Guests can look forward to new menu items like Proof's ice-fried chicken with spicy honey, oak-smoked St. Louis ribs with pickled cannonball 'Q sauce and charred Vidalia onion mashed potatoes.Wake Forest University: Proof is the official catering and concessions partner for all concessions and premium areas. Wake features two new concessions concepts from Proof: PoPCorn and Mad Dog. PoPCorn is a one-of-a-kind giant kernel pop popcorn in unique and traditional flavors. Mad Dog brings an adventurous twist to the traditional hot dog stand. The standout menu item is the“Screamin' Deacon Dog,” featuring a smoked jalapeño and cheddar sausage, topped with hearty chili, creamy pimento cheese, fresh jalapeños, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and finished with a kick of local Texas Pete Sauce.Sustainability CommitmentProof collaborates on sustainability with each of its stadium and arena partners. Activities include preventive waste measures, surplus food recovery and redistribution to communities, local composting, renewable serviceware made from plant-based material and green facilities efforts.About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years.

