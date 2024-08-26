Azerbaijan's Bayramov To Visit Turkiye
Date
8/26/2024 8:10:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Turkiye
on August 27, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the visit, discussions will be held on bilateral
relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as current
regional and international processes.
