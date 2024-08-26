عربي


Azerbaijan's Bayramov To Visit Turkiye


8/26/2024 8:10:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Turkiye on August 27, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, discussions will be held on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as current regional and international processes.

AzerNews

