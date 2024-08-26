One Killed, Two Wounded As Russians Hit Enterprise In Izium District With Missile
Date
8/26/2024 8:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed and two more were wounded in a Russian missile strike on the Izium district, Kharkiv region, on the morning of August 26.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“A man was killed as a result of a missile attack on a civilian enterprise in the Izium district. Two more people were injured,” he wrote.
According to Syniehubov, Russian troops hit the village of Oleksiivka in the Lozova district with a Kh-22 missile. The grass was burning on an area of one hectare. No casualties were reported.
An infrastructure facility was damaged in the village of Pershotravneve in the Krasnohrad district.
As reported, on the morning of August 26, Russia launched a large-scale air attack on Ukraine.
Photo: SES, illustrative
