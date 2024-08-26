National Survey Finds School Safety Impacts Student Achievement, Classroom Instructional Time, And Educator Retention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CENTEGIX finds 80% of K-12 educators regularly think of their own physical safety when at work and 84% say that safety has a direct impact on student achievement

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the leader and largest wearable safety provider for K-12 education, today released findings from a nationwide survey of 530 K-12 educators and administrators that brings attention to the critical issue of school safety, including the pervasive concerns surrounding staff safety, recruitment, retention, and their impact on student learning and well-being.

The 2 024 National Educator Survey Report reveals that while 77% of educators and administrators believe that school safety significantly impacts staff retention and recruitment, only 33% feel that their school or district highly prioritizes staff safety.

The survey findings highlight the importance of creating safe school environments that empower staff to be part of initiating a safety response protocol for any and all emergency situations.

Key findings of the report include:



School safety directly impacts student achievement and well-being



84% affirm that school safety directly impacts student achievement



83% report that students have some level of concern for their safety while at school

56% report that they lose two or more hours of instructional time each week-the equivalent of nine or more school days annually-to address emergency or safety incidents



School safety is a key factor in educator retention and recruitment



77% believe school safety significantly impacts staff retention and recruitment



45% have considered leaving or have left their job due to feeling unsafe

57% know of a colleague who has left their job due to feeling unsafe



Personal safety and emergency preparedness are top-of-mind for educators



80% regularly think of their own physical safety when at work



Only 33% perceive high prioritization of staff safety by schools 74% don't feel fully supported by their employer to handle emergency incidents

The survey also provided insight into the many resources educators use to handle emergency situations. The most prominent was cell phones with nearly 40% reported to use these to initiate requests for help. While using a cell phone may seem like the quickest and most reliable option, in many cases when under duress, operating a cell phone can create issues and underscore barriers. The best outcomes occur when personnel are notified immediately and able to respond quickly. The survey results revealed large and inconsistent gaps in notification and response time, with an average of 3-11 minutes to notify emergency personnel (43%) and 6-11 minutes to receive a response (44%). Rapid response is critical in emergency situations.

"The survey findings emphasize the reality of school safety concerns and impacts on student achievement. Identifying the right safety solution for your district can be challenging. My district immediately saw issues when staff relied on their personal cell phones," said Ron Self, Director of Safety & Security, Little Rock School District. "With the mobile panic button app having a low adoption rate, concerns about privacy, and Wi-Fi issues, cell phones were not able to protect our staff and students in a reliable manner. Implementing CrisisAlert led to an overwhelmingly positive response from staff and allowed us to nurture a culture of safety."

"We know that safety is a top priority for our nation's schools. The survey findings illustrate the wide-ranging impact of school safety on staff and students and the urgency of ensuring that our educators have the tools they need to feel confident and safe," said Dr. Roderick Sams, twenty-year educator and administrator, and current Chief Development Officer of CENTEGIX. "By providing schools with the most innovative and easy-to-use safety technology, we can empower them to get help if a situation can be resolved more rapidly with assistance. Knowing their administration supports them can ensure our teachers and staff feel valued and can focus on instructing students. Additionally, our students can prioritize their education, and ultimately districts can set them up for future success."

The full survey results are available in the 2024 National Educator Survey Report .

About the Survey

The 2024 K-12 CENTEGIX National Educator Survey was conducted by CENTEGIX in February 2024, and included 530 U.S. K-12 educators, school administrators, and district administrators. The data was collected using SurveyMonkey Audience.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the industry leader of wearable safety technology for K-12 education with over 600,000 badges in use. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety PlatformTM initiates the fastest response time for emergencies campus-wide. Leaders in over 12,000 locations nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit

