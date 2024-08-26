Denisa Saková, Deputy Prime Minister Of The Slovak Republic, Visited China And Held Dialogues With Representatives Of Gotion High-Tech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20-21,

Denisa Saková, Deputy Prime and Minister of of the Slovak Republic, led a delegation comprising representatives from the of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Beijing and the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai to visit Hefei, China. On August 21, they made a special trip to Gotion High-tech.

Denisa Saková and her delegation visited the exhibition hall of Gotion

Continue Reading

During their visit to Gotion High-tech, Denisa Saková and her delegation toured the company's exhibition hall, battery validation center and the Gotion VW Unified Cell plant. They acquired a thorough understanding of Gotion's battery R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The delegation lauded Gotion's innovative prowess, manufacturing excellence, and global competitiveness. Furthermore, they engaged in profound discussions regarding the company's future project developments and strategic initiatives in Slovakia.

During the meeting,

Denisa Saková emphasized that as the first Chinese battery manufacturer to establish strategic operations in Slovakia, Gotion will receive full support from the Slovak government in its battery gigafactory project, which is expected to become a successful example of cooperation between China and Slovakia.

Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-tech, noted that the visit of Deputy Prime Minister Denisa Saková and her delegation is a significant honor for Gotion, reflecting their trust in the company. Gotion has taken Slovakia as the strategic starting point for integrating into Europe's energy transformation, and will bring advanced technologies, products and production lines to Slovakia, contributing to the green energy transformation of Slovakia and even across Europe.

Participants of the meeting also include: Ladislav Kamenický, the Minister of Finance of the Slovak Republic; Jaroslav Rybánsky, Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic; Igor Pacolák, Consul General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai; Marian Bocek, co-founder and CEO of InoBat, the local partner of Gotion in Slovakia; and Steven Cai, President of the EMEA BU of Gotion.

Photo -