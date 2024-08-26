Mattamy Homes Opens New Phase Of Windwater Community In Parrish, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A new phase of single-family homes now available in the sought-after Bradenton-area community

TAMPA,

Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes , North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the opening of the second phase of new homesites available in the highly desirable Windwater

community, ideally situated in Parrish, Florida.

Ten distinct single-family floorplans are now available in this vibrant community, located just five

minutes from U.S. Highway 301 and only about six miles to I-75, providing easy access to Tampa or Sarasota. Downtown Bradenton is an easy 15-minute drive from Windwater.

Mattamy Homes' Windwater community in Parrish, FL will enable residents to live just steps away from resort-style amenities. The new Windwater Club includes a pool, covered social terrace, poolside cabanas, and sundeck. Other recreation spaces include a tot lot, grill area and a paw park. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The Red Rock model at Mattamy's Windwater community in Parrish, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The kitchen in the Red Rock model at Mattamy's Windwater community in Parrish, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Four professionally decorated model homes are open to showcase the new homes in Windwater, which boasts a low Homeowners Association fee and no Community Development District (CDD) fees.

Windwater's new sales phase offers single-family homes with 1,731 to 3,460 square feet and base prices starting from the low $400,000s. Homes feature two to five bedrooms, two to 3.5 baths and two- to three-car garages.

Homebuyers can choose from Quick Move-in homes or select an available homesite and floorplan, with the opportunity to personalize their home to suit their unique tastes and needs. For to-be-built homes, buyers can explore design options at Mattamy's Design Studio, where professional designers assist in curating the perfect home.

Mattamy's signature open-concept floorplans provide large and airy main living areas, filled with abundant natural light. Features in each home include a covered lanai, paver driveway and spacious island kitchen with quartz countertops and 42-inch wood cabinets, among a long list of included features.

All homes include a variety of sustainable, energy-efficient components and smart-home technology. Flex rooms, ideally sized for a private retreat, remote office or wellness studio, offer the versatility and creativity today's homebuyers crave.

Windwater residents live just steps away from resort-style amenities. The new Windwater Club includes a pool, covered social terrace, poolside cabanas, and sundeck. Other recreation spaces include a tot lot, grill area and a paw park.

Everyday conveniences, including shopping at Ellenton Outlets

and University Town Center , are nearby. World-class dining, casual seafood joints and popular chain restaurants are as close by as marquee retailers, boutiques and services.

Nestled just two miles from the Manatee River and a boat ramp for watersports or fishing, Windwater is minutes away from a lifetime's worth of adventure, leisure and recreation.

Manatee County's world-renowned white-sand beaches are close to home. Gulf Coast islands, including charming Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key, are within 30 miles, offering an enviable laid-back atmosphere and Old Florida vibe.

Nearby Bradenton offers a wealth of employment opportunities, as well as a thriving arts, cultural and entertainment scene. Popular attractions include the Bradenton Riverwalk and the Bishop Museum, with its manatee habitat and planetarium. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the area's pristine trails and parks, including Robinson Preserve and De Soto National Park, along with the abundant greenspace and golf courses surrounding Windwater.

Model homes are open daily. To learn more, visit mattamyhomes or call (941) 267-4333.





Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

