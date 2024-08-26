(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets is estimated at US$19.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$97.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the IIoT chipsets market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of automation and smart technologies in industrial sectors, advancements in semiconductor technology, and the rising demand for data-driven decision-making. The push towards Industry 4.0, which emphasizes the digital transformation of manufacturing processes, is a significant driver, as companies seek to enhance productivity and competitiveness through intelligent automation. Technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing have led to the development of more powerful and efficient chipsets, facilitating their widespread adoption. Additionally, the growing focus on energy efficiency and predictive maintenance solutions, which rely on real-time data and analytics, is further propelling the demand for IIoT chipsets. These trends, coupled with the continuous evolution of wireless communication standards and the expansion of connected devices, are expected to drive substantial growth in the IIoT chipsets market in the coming years.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Industrial PCs Application segment, which is expected to reach US$39.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.7%. The IIoT Ethernet Switches Application segment is also set to grow at 27.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 35.0% CAGR to reach $26.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Mediatek, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Rambus, Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc. Toshiba Corporation Key Attributes

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Solutions Drives Demand for IIoT Chipsets

Technological Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Propel Market Growth

Expansion of Smart Manufacturing and Factories Strengthens Business Case for IIoT Chipsets

Rising Investments in Smart Grid and Energy Management Systems Generate Demand for IIoT Chipsets

Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management Spurs Market Growth

Stringent Regulatory Standards for Data Security Drive Adoption of Secure IIoT Chipsets

Increasing Use of IIoT Chipsets in Healthcare and Medical Devices Generates New Opportunities

Advances in Wireless Communication Technologies Propel Growth of IIoT Chipsets

Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics Drives Market Adoption

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in IIoT Solutions Strengthens Market Position

Growing Focus on Operational Efficiency and Productivity Spurs Demand for IIoT Chipsets

Development of Scalable and Interoperable IIoT Platforms Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Industrial Automation in Emerging Economies Generates Demand for IIoT Chipsets Government Initiatives to Promote Digitalization and Smart Infrastructure Propel Market Growth

