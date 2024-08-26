Global Hot Fill Packaging Market Poised To Reach USD 4.8 Billion By 2034, Driven By Automation And Innovation In Beverage Formulations | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth in the hot-fill food packaging is also majorly driven by the ability of the packaging products to respond to the need for high and uniform product quality and the need for higher nutrient retention. However, the market has also been challenged by the fact that the hot-fill procedure also results in changes in taste, color, etc., in some food and beverage products.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hot fill packaging market is on a growth trajectory, with sales estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The revenue generated by the hot fill packaging market in 2023 was USD 3 billion, with a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 3.9% anticipated in 2024.



Increasing automation in hot-fill packaging lines is enhancing the efficiency and consistency of the market. Introduction of advanced automation technologies such as robotics streamlining the complete filling and packaging process that includes sterilization to sealing. These innovations reduce dependency on manual labor thus cutting labor costs and minimizing risks of humanized errors.

Automated systems ensure precise and uniform filling, improving product quality and safety. Further automation benefits with faster production rates enabling real-time monitoring leads to more reliable operations thus helping manufacturers meet the growing demand for efficient and high-quality packaging solutions from consumers.

Hot fill packaging has become very popular in today's beverage industry. With the usage of PET bottles , hot fill packaging offers longer shelf lives. It is a liquid food packaging method where the product is heated and then filled in the container. This kind of packaging is suitable for the packaging of non-carbonated beverages, soft drinks, water, and gives a shelf life of approximately 6-12 months.

Generally, high-grade plastic material is used for hot filling packaging to tolerate the hot liquid without losing its structural integrity. PET bottles are used for hot fill packaging. The hot-filled PET bottles are generally 1.5 times heavier than cold-filled bottles.

Innovation in Beverage Formulations to Drive the Market

The process of hot fill packaging is crucial in the innovation of new beverage formulations specific to functional drinks. Compared to the traditional method hot fill packaging uses heat to sterilize the filling content which allows for the preservation of the natural flavors and nutrients of beverages that align with the consumer preference for healthy and organic options.

Hot fill packaging allows manufacturers to maintain the product integrity of these functional drinks those with vitamins, antioxidants, or probiotics, without compromising on taste and quality to further boost demand for the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Hot Fill Packaging Market



Bottles are expected to reach a market valuation of USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the assessment period. Bottles due to their recyclability and reusability contribute to the sustainability goals of manufacturers appealing to eco-conscious consumers.

Plastics due to their high durability and ability to withstand high temperatures make it ideal for the hot fill process ensuring product integrity and safety. The plastics are anticipated to gain an incremental opportunity worth USD 0.7 billion with an incremental expansion of 1.5x times the total market value.

501 ml to 1000 ml capacity is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2034. 501 ml to 1000 ml capacity bottles align well with the single-serve lifestyles further gaining popularity in the family-sized beverages catering to both individuals and groups.

Juices and nectars are poised to gain an incremental opportunity worth USD 0.8 billion and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period. Increase in the consumption of on-go beverages including juices and nectars coupled with changing lifestyles of individuals to contribute to segment growth. The East Asia hot fill packaging industry is primarily driven by the changing preferences of consumers amid growing health consciousness and is poised to drive the market. East Asia's hot fill packaging industry is anticipated to account for 36.3% of the market share with a growing CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



“Many manufacturers in the hot fill packaging focusing on sustainability and compliance to various regulations by investing in advanced technologies.”- Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).









What is the Contribution of North America in Expanding the Hot Fill Packaging Market?

According to the analysis, North America is anticipated to witness a significant rise in hot fill packaging demand during the forecast period. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing consumption of beverages. Among all, the US is anticipated to make the most significant contribution in developing the regional market in the assessment period

The increasing demand for flavored beverages, energy drinks, and soft drinks in the region is likely to bolster the industry in the region. In addition, the rising per capita consumption of beverages in the region is anticipated to offer various avenues of expansion in the future.

Vacuum Insulated Hot Fill Containers

The ongoing trend observed in the hot-fill packaging industry with the development of vacuum-insulated containers catering to on-the-go-consumers consists of cutting-edge insulation materials that ensure extended temperature retention for hot-fill beverages. This new development of vacuum-insulated hot fill containers not only meets the demand to keep beverages hot but also helps in maintaining freshness in cold beverages.

With further integration of this technology, manufacturers are able to create convenient and sustainable packaging solutions that cater to diverse beverage preferences responding to the changing lifestyles of consumers.

Key Players of the Hot Fill Packaging Industry

Amcor PlcGraham Packaging CompanyImperial PackagingMJS PackagingPlastipak Holdings, Inc.West Coast ContainerCrown Holdings, IncResilux NVE-proPLAST GmbHActi PackMpactAL AMANA PLASTICSP. Wilkinson Containers Ltd.Indorama Ventures Public Company LimitedNirmal PetAlpha Group

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report:

Key Segments of the Hot Fill Packaging Industry

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is divided into plastic, glass, and metal.

By Packaging Format:

In terms of packaging format, the industry is segregated into bottles, containers, and jars.

By Capacity:

The industry is classified by capacity as up to 250 ml, 251 ml to 500 ml, 501 ml to 1000 ml, and above 1001 ml.

By Application:

In terms of application, the market is categorized into juices & nectars, sports drinks, RTD drinks, sauces, marinades, & spreads, vinegar, and soups.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

Der globale Markt für Heißabfüllverpackungen befindet sich auf Wachstumskurs. Die Umsätze werden im Jahr 2024 auf 3,2 Milliarden USD geschätzt und sollen bis 2034 4,8 Milliarden USD erreichen. Für den Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 wird für den Markt eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,2 % prognostiziert. Der Umsatz des Heißabfüllverpackungsmarktes belief sich im Jahr 2023 auf 3 Milliarden USD, wobei für 2024 eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 3,9 % erwartet wird.

Die zunehmende Automatisierung von Heißabfüllverpackungslinien verbessert die Effizienz und Konsistenz des Marktes. Die Einführung fortschrittlicher Automatisierungstechnologien wie Roboter rationalisiert den gesamten Abfüll- und Verpackungsprozess, von der Sterilisation bis zur Versiegelung. Diese Innovationen verringern die Abhängigkeit von Handarbeit, senken so die Arbeitskosten und minimieren das Risiko menschlicher Fehler.

Automatisierte Systeme sorgen für eine präzise und gleichmäßige Abfüllung und verbessern so die Produktqualität und -sicherheit. Weitere Automatisierungsvorteile mit schnelleren Produktionsraten, die eine Echtzeitüberwachung ermöglichen, führen zu zuverlässigeren Abläufen und helfen den Herstellern, die wachsende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach effizienten und qualitativ hochwertigen Verpackungslösungen zu erfüllen.

Heißabfüllverpackungen sind in der heutigen Getränkeindustrie sehr beliebt geworden. Durch die Verwendung von PET-Flaschen bietet die Heißabfüllverpackung eine längere Haltbarkeit. Es handelt sich um eine Verpackungsmethode für flüssige Lebensmittel, bei der das Produkt erhitzt und dann in den Behälter gefüllt wird. Diese Art der Verpackung eignet sich für die Verpackung von stillen Getränken, Erfrischungsgetränken und Wasser und bietet eine Haltbarkeit von etwa 6 bis 12 Monaten.

Im Allgemeinen wird für Heißabfüllverpackungen hochwertiges Kunststoffmaterial verwendet, das die heiße Flüssigkeit verträgt, ohne seine strukturelle Integrität zu verlieren. Für Heißabfüllverpackungen werden PET-Flaschen verwendet. Die heiß abgefüllten PET-Flaschen sind im Allgemeinen 1,5-mal schwerer als kalt abgefüllte Flaschen.

Innovation bei Getränkeformulierungen treibt den Markt an



Der Prozess der Heißabfüllverpackung ist entscheidend für die Innovation neuer Getränkeformulierungen, die speziell für Funktionsgetränke bestimmt sind. Im Vergleich zur herkömmlichen Methode wird bei Heißabfüllverpackungen Hitze verwendet, um den Füllinhalt zu sterilisieren. Dadurch bleiben die natürlichen Aromen und Nährstoffe der Getränke erhalten, was der Vorliebe der Verbraucher für gesunde und biologische Optionen entspricht.



Heißabfüllverpackungen ermöglichen es den Herstellern, die Produktintegrität dieser funktionellen Getränke mit Vitaminen, Antioxidantien oder Probiotika aufrechtzuerhalten, ohne Kompromisse bei Geschmack und Qualität einzugehen, was die Nachfrage auf dem Markt weiter ankurbelt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem globalen Markt für Heißabfüllverpackungen

. Flaschen werden voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 einen Marktwert von 1,5 Milliarden USD erreichen und während des Bewertungszeitraums voraussichtlich um durchschnittlich 3,7 % wachsen. Aufgrund ihrer Recyclingfähigkeit und Wiederverwendbarkeit tragen Flaschen zu den Nachhaltigkeitszielen der Hersteller bei und sprechen umweltbewusste Verbraucher an.

. Kunststoffe sind aufgrund ihrer hohen Haltbarkeit und ihrer Fähigkeit, hohen Temperaturen standzuhalten, ideal für den Heißabfüllprozess und gewährleisten Produktintegrität und -sicherheit. Es wird erwartet, dass die Kunststoffe eine zusätzliche Chance im Wert von 0,7 Milliarden USD erhalten, mit einer zusätzlichen Expansion um das 1,5-fache des gesamten Marktwerts.

. Die Kapazität von 501 ml bis 1000 ml wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 1,2 Milliarden USD erreichen und bis 2034 voraussichtlich 1,7 Milliarden USD. Flaschen mit einer Kapazität von 501 ml bis 1000 ml passen gut zum Lebensstil der Einzelportionen und werden bei Getränken in Familiengröße, die sowohl Einzelpersonen als auch Gruppen ansprechen, immer beliebter.

. Säfte und Nektare werden voraussichtlich eine zusätzliche Chance im Wert von 0,8 Milliarden USD erhalten und im Bewertungszeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,5 % wachsen. Der Anstieg des Konsums von Getränken zum Mitnehmen, einschließlich Säften und Nektaren, gepaart mit dem sich ändernden Lebensstil der Menschen werden zum Segmentwachstum beitragen.

. Die ostasiatische Heißabfüllverpackungsindustrie wird in erster Linie von den sich ändernden Vorlieben der Verbraucher angesichts des wachsenden Gesundheitsbewusstseins angetrieben und wird den Markt antreiben. Die ostasiatische Heißabfüllverpackungsindustrie wird voraussichtlich 36,3 % des Marktanteils ausmachen und im Prognosezeitraum eine wachsende durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 4,9 % aufweisen.

„Viele Hersteller von Heißabfüllverpackungen konzentrieren sich auf Nachhaltigkeit und die Einhaltung verschiedener Vorschriften, indem sie in fortschrittliche Technologien investieren“, sagt Ismail Sutaria, leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).



Welchen Beitrag leistet Nordamerika zur Expansion des Marktes für Heißabfüllverpackungen?



Der Analyse zufolge wird Nordamerika im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich einen deutlichen Anstieg der Nachfrage nach Heißabfüllverpackungen erleben. Die Expansion des Marktes ist auf den steigenden Getränkekonsum zurückzuführen. Von allen wird erwartet, dass die USA im Bewertungszeitraum den größten Beitrag zur Entwicklung des regionalen Marktes leisten werden.



Die steigende Nachfrage nach aromatisierten Getränken, Energydrinks und Softdrinks in der Region wird die Branche in der Region wahrscheinlich stärken. Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass der steigende Pro-Kopf-Verbrauch von Getränken in der Region in Zukunft verschiedene Expansionsmöglichkeiten bietet.



Vakuumisolierte Heißabfüllbehälter



Der anhaltende Trend in der Heißabfüllverpackungsbranche zur Entwicklung von vakuumisolierten Behältern für unterwegs einkaufende Verbraucher besteht aus hochmodernen Isoliermaterialien, die eine längere Temperaturhaltung für Heißabfüllgetränke gewährleisten. Diese neue Entwicklung von vakuumisolierten Heißabfüllbehältern erfüllt nicht nur die Nachfrage, Getränke heiß zu halten, sondern trägt auch dazu bei, die Frische kalter Getränke zu bewahren.



Durch die weitere Integration dieser Technologie können Hersteller praktische und nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen schaffen, die den unterschiedlichen Getränkevorlieben gerecht werden und auf den sich ändernden Lebensstil der Verbraucher reagieren.



Wichtige Akteure der Heißabfüllverpackungsbranche

1. Amcor Plc

2. Graham Packaging Company

3. Imperial Packaging

4. MJS Packaging

5. Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

6. West Coast Container

7. Crown Holdings, Inc

8. Resilux NV

9. E-proPLAST GmbH

10. Acti Pack

11. Mpact

12. AL AMANA PLASTICS

13. P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd.

14. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

15. Nirmal Pet

16. Alpha Group

Wichtige Segmente der Heißabfüllverpackungsbranche

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material ist die Branche in Kunststoff, Glas und Metall unterteilt.

Nach Verpackungsformat:

In Bezug auf das Verpackungsformat ist die Branche in Flaschen, Behälter und Gläser unterteilt.

Nach Kapazität:

Die Branche ist nach Kapazität in bis zu 250 ml, 251 ml bis 500 ml, 501 ml bis 1000 ml und über 1001 ml unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

In Bezug auf die Anwendung ist der Markt in Säfte und Nektare, Sportgetränke, RTD-Getränke, Saucen, Marinaden und Brotaufstriche, Essig und Suppen unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Der Bericht behandelt wichtige Länder in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik, Westeuropa, Osteuropa sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.



Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The cellulose film packaging market demand is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034. The global cellulose film packaging market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,374.2 million by 2034.

The global high barrier packaging films market sales is expected to surpass US$ 18.5 billion in 2023, and is likely to witness a moderate CAGR of 3.9% in the estimated time frame (2023 to 2033). The market is projected to be valued at US$ 33.6 billion by 2033.

The easy peel film packaging market value is likely to record a CAGR of 7.5% through 2032. The market is likely to grow to a valuation of US$ 152.64 Billion by 2032.

The heat transfer film market sales projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2024 and 2034. By 2034, the market for heat transfer film is expected to be worth US$ 4.4 billion.

Global sales of packaging laminates market are anticipated to reach US$ 9,694.9 million by 2034.The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The confectionery packaging market growth is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 17.50 billion by 2033.

The global soft touch lamination film market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.3 billion by 2034. Demand for soft touch lamination film is projected to report a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.

The surface printed film market Demand is expected to surpass US$ 566.6 million by 2034. The demand for surface printed films is expected to grow at 4.80% during the forecast period.

The silky matte film market size is projected to be worth US$ 218.5 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 317.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The protein films market growth is estimated to reach US$ 2.2 Billion with a CAGR of 5.9% by 2032.

The demand for direct thermal printing films is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 328.44 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube