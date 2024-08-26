(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - The TRACE-AI Study will deploy a scalable screening toolkit for ATTR-CM across large, diverse system electronic health records (EHRs) aiming to identify individuals who have ATTR-CM earlier in their course and quantify the potential prevalence of undiagnosed ATTR-CM

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced the initiation of a scientific collaboration with the CarDS Lab , led by cardiologist-data scientist, Rohan Khera, M.D., M.S. at Yale School of Medicine, to help address the underdiagnosis of ATTR-CM.



The TRACE-AI Network Study will be deployed as a novel paradigm of large-scale federated screening for ATTR-CM that harnesses a central repository of validated AI tools across multiple participating sites to evaluate the scale of ATTR-CM underdiagnosis across the U.S. The participating sites in the network will aim to evaluate the scale of underdiagnosis among key socioeconomic and demographic subpopulations, estimate the prevalence of presymptomatic phenotypes of people with ATTR-CM, and assess the association between high-risk ATTR-CM on opportunistic testing and adverse clinical outcomes across the Network.

"At BridgeBio, we have long invested in computational approaches to aid drug discovery; similarly, by using AI with real-world data streams, we have a unique opportunity to improve the detection and optimize the utilization of advanced diagnostic testing. In this national initiative, we will deploy scalable and accessible strategies that improve the diagnosis and prediction of ATTR-CM in diverse populations, which has long been an unmet need in this category,” said Jennifer Hodge, Ph.D., Vice President of Evidence Generation at BridgeBio.

The CarDS Lab has developed a series of novel deep learning tools applied to real-world data sets, including AI-electrocardiography (AI-ECG), AI-point-of-care ultrasound (AI-POCUS), and AI-echocardiography (AI-Echo), which may be capable of identifying those with potentially missed ATTR-CM, such as those with heart failure, with high accuracy, sensitivity and specificity. This strategy not only offers a novel and accessible method for early disease detection but also serves as a valuable tool for risk stratification, ultimately enhancing the effectiveness of the current diagnostic processes in healthcare systems.

"For the first time, the TRACE-AI Network Study represents a convergence of cutting-edge technology and clinical expertise aimed at addressing the challenges currently seen in ATTR-CM diagnosis across large, diverse U.S. health systems," said Dr. Khera. "One key aspect of our technology is its applicability to data routinely available at the point of care, which will enable us to facilitate widespread deployment, providing access to traditionally disadvantaged groups.”

“Early detection is critical for someone with ATTR-CM, and evidence suggests that ATTR-CM is markedly underdiagnosed due to its complex presentation. This initiative is incredibly important toward improving diagnosis across the U.S. and potentially improving outcomes for patients in need,” said Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Cardiomyopathy Section Head and Director of the Cardiac Amyloidosis Program at Oregon Health & Science University and Steering Committee Member of the TRACE-AI Network.

Additionally, the CarDS Lab will present original research funded by BridgeBio that supports the tools utilized in the TRACE-AI Network Study at the European Society of Cardiology's (ESC) Congress 2024. Details are as follows:

Oral Presentations

Title: Artificial intelligence applied to electrocardiographic images for scalable screening of cardiac amyloidosis

Presenter: Veer Sangha, Yale School of Medicine, U.S.

Presentation date & time: Friday, August 30th at 8:15 a.m. BST

Title: Artificial intelligence-guided screening of under-recognized cardiomyopathies adapted for point-of-care echocardiography

Presenter: Evangelos K. Oikonomou, M.D., DPhil, Yale School of Medicine, U.S.

Presentation date & time: Sunday, September 1 at 8:15 a.m. BST

Moderated Posters

Title: Characterizing the progression of sub-clinical cardiac amyloidosis through artificial intelligence applied to electrocardiographic images and echocardiograms

Presenter: Evangelos K. Oikonomou, M.D., DPhil, Yale School of Medicine, U.S.

Moderated poster date & time: Saturday, August 31st at 3:00 p.m. BST

Title: Detection of ATTR cardiac amyloidosis using a novel artificial intelligence algorithm for wearable-adapted noisy single-lead electrocardiograms

Presenter: Veer Sangha, Yale School of Medicine, U.S.

Moderated poster date & time: Monday, September 2nd at 12:00 p.m. BST

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

