Onpage Lands Spot On Constellation Shortlisttm For Clinical Communication In 2024

Recognition highlights OnPage's commitment to advancing healthcare communication through new integrations and upgrades.

- Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OnPage Corporation, a leading provider and pioneer of clinical communication and collaboration solutions, announced today that it has been included in the Constellation ShortListTM for Clinical Communication in Q3 2024. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

This award arrives at a time when OnPage makes strategic investments to further enhance its application, including launching integrations with chat collaboration tools, such as Slack and Teams, as well as EHR systems, and modernizing the overall platform.

“We're excited to receive this recognition,” says Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage.“The future of healthcare is coordinated care. This means moving away from disconnected systems to embrace secure and centralized communication tools. We believe it's crucial for executives to invest in solutions like OnPage, which bring teams together, share responsibilities via on-call schedule, increase visibility, and provide a single platform for sharing important messages across different health systems. This way, essential information is put right back into the hands of providers, where it can make a real difference.”

With its HIPAA-compliant messaging capabilities and seamless integrations with virtually any critical health system, OnPage ensures that vital information flows effortlessly across platforms. Its robust automation engine enables efficient message routing based on on-call schedules and escalation policies, ensuring that critical messages reach the right individuals promptly. The phone app's alert-until-read technology mimics the urgency of a pager, guaranteeing that high-priority messages immediately mobilize the right staff members. This comprehensive approach fosters seamless care team coordination, improves patient outcomes, and creates a more cohesive healthcare environment in real time.

“As buyers look to find cost savings amidst an era of exponential efficiency, Constellation's ShortLists, help separate the signal from the marketing noise,” said R“Ray” Wang, CEO and founder at Constellation Research.“Our analysts have taken the time to look at vendors who are delivering on value as well as the pace of innovation that our clients expect.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

OnPage Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform

