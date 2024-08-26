How Rajkummar Rao Coped Up After Being Dropped From Films

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao, who has recently delivered the blockbuster 'Stree 2', has opened up about the times when he was replaced or dropped from projects.

There have been instances when the was dropped from projects for some or the other reason. However, the actor has said that such instances don't highlight his but the failure of those makers.

Rajkummar recently appeared on 'The Longest Interview' podcast by Audible, and said,“There were a couple of times when everything was going well, but then I was dropped from the for some reason. That wasn't my failure; it was theirs for not handling it properly. Those experiences taught me to always be prepared”.

He further mentioned that looking back, he realised it might have been for the best-either the film never got made, or the character wasn't impactful.

“I believe that when the universe is guiding you, everything falls into place”, he shared.

He also spoke about how he manifested to work on 'Kai Po Che'.

Sharing the intriguing story, he said, "I enjoyed reading The Three Mistakes of My Life by Chetan Bhagat. Before that, one of his other books, One Night at the Call Center, had already been adapted into a film, so I knew he was a writer whose books were getting turned into movies”.

“I still remember, when I was new in Bombay, I read Three Mistakes of My Life and actually manifested it to the universe. There are three characters in the book, and I hoped that if a film was ever made, I would get one of those roles. I didn't specify which one, but I really wished for it-and then Kai Po Che! happened. It's surreal but true”, he added.