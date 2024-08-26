Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size To Surpass USD 127.04 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 17.2% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market insight, forecast to 2030, which assesses various factors influencing its trajectory. The report presents a high-quality, accurate, and comprehensive research study to provide players with valuable insights for making strategic business decisions. The research analysts have conducted an in-depth segmental analysis of the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market based on type, application, and geography. The vendor landscape is also illuminated to inform readers about potential changes in market competition. Detailed company profiling of the top players in this market is included as part of the competitive analysis. Players can leverage the value chain analysis and porter's five forces analysis offered in the report to strengthen their position in the Healthcare Cloud Computing market.

The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow at 17.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It was valued 26.02 billion at 2020. It is expected to reach above USD 127.04 billion by 2030.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth Factors

Because of recent technical advancements and increased security, more healthcare organizations can benefit from the cloud than ever before. In the years to come, technical advancements like cloud telehealth, natural language processing APIs, and remote monitoring will continue to progress and fit unique digital health contexts in various significant ways. According to HIMSS's Analytics Survey, over 83% of healthcare businesses currently employ cloud services.

Many medical facilities want to use cutting edge technology to advance these cloud computing solutions even further. The system analyzes and processes data at the place of gathering rather of collecting and sending it to the cloud.

Growing Need for Personalized Medicines Driving the Demand for Healthcare Cloud Computing Solutions

Solutions for cloud computing in healthcare provide several uses, including customized medications. Integration of various clinical data sources, such as lab findings, imaging data, Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and patient-reported outcomes, is made possible by cloud platforms. Healthcare professionals can make more individualized treatment decisions by obtaining a comprehensive picture of a patient's health status through the cloud-based aggregation of this data. Cloud-based solutions make it easier for patients, researchers, and healthcare professionals to share data. This promotes multidisciplinary collaboration, speeds up research, and lets subject matter experts from many domains offer their knowledge to the creation of customized treatment plans.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Trends

Telehealth and Telemedicine

Innovative approaches to healthcare delivery, cloud-based telehealth and telemedicine use cloud computing technology to deliver medical services remotely. These models' capacity to improve patient outcomes, increase access to healthcare, and ease communication between patients and healthcare providers has made them extremely significant, particularly in recent years. The servers, storage, networking, and computer resources needed to safely host telehealth and telemedicine applications and data are provided via cloud computing. Test results, medical imaging, patient information, and other health data can all be safely saved on cloud platforms. Healthcare practitioners can benefit from cloud storage's scalability, accessibility, and effective data management.

Wearable Medical Devices

When combined with cloud computing, wearable medical technology has many advantages for patients, medical professionals, and researchers. Real-time health data is gathered by these devices and sent to cloud platforms for analysis, archiving, and accessibility. Better patient monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and improvements in healthcare research are all made possible by this integration. Heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, activity level, sleep patterns, and other health-related data are constantly being collected by wearable medical devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical sensors.

Key Players Driving the Market:

Cisco Systems Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc, Microsoft Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Qualcomm Inc, AthenahealthInc, GNAX Health, Dell Inc, EMC Corp, IBM Cor, VMware Inc, Oracle Corp

Recent Development:

In February 2023, IBM (US) completed the acquisition of Neudesic, LLC (US), with the goal of expanding its range of hybrid multi-cloud services and advancing its hybrid cloud and AI strategies.

In April 2023, Oracle Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.K.), a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services, to deliver better, more connected health systems.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America Region to Dominate the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 37.4% of the global healthcare cloud computing market. North America healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to be worth USD 15.1 billion in 2024. North America's large market share is attributed to the presence of prominent players offering advanced healthcare cloud computing solutions. Furthermore, the high adoption rate of digital technologies and advanced healthcare systems, the surge in demand for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions, and the increasing proliferation of cloud based EHR systems are supporting the market growth.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region was the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions, healthcare infrastructure reforms in China, the rapidly expanding healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of health IT programs in Australia and New Zealand.

Segmentation Analysis:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Service Insights

The Healthcare Cloud Computing market segmentation, based on service includes IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS. The SaaS segment dominated the market, accounting for 41.4% of market revenue. SaaS solutions offer healthcare organizations ready-to-use software for a variety of tasks, including revenue cycle management, practice management, patient interaction, and electronic health records (EHR).

Healthcare Cloud Computing Deployment Insights

The Healthcare Cloud Computing market segmentation, based on deployment, includes private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The private cloud category generated the most income (42.3%). Compared to other deployment approaches, it provides more security, control, and customization possibilities.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Application Insights

The Healthcare Cloud Computing market segmentation, based on application includes non-clinical information systems and clinical information systems. The clinical information systems segment dominated the market, accounting for 67.5% of market revenue. The management and integration of patient-related data and clinical workflows are the main focuses of clinical information systems.

Healthcare Cloud Computing End User Insights

The Healthcare Cloud Computing market segmentation, based on end user includes healthcare providers and healthcare players. The healthcare providers segment dominated the market, accounting for 69.5% of market revenue. Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care facilities, nursing homes, and other healthcare establishments that directly provide patient care services are referred to as healthcare providers.

Key Market Segments: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Service, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Infrastructure As A Service (IAAS)

Platform As A Service (PAAS)

Software As A Service (SAAS)

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Cloud Deployment, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Clinical Information System

Computerized Physician Order Entry

Electronic Medical Records

Radiology Information System

Pharmacy Information System

Others

Non-Clinical Information System

Automotive Patient Billing

Revenue Cycle Management

Claims Management

Others

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By End Users, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

