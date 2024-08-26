Recycled Plastic Market Expected To Expand USD 56.81 Billion By 2030 With 9.3% CAGR : Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy has published a new research report on "Recycled Plastic Size 2024". The global recycled plastics market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing environmental awareness and a shift towards sustainable practices across various industries. Valued at approximately USD 25.52 billion in 2023, the market is projected to expand to USD 56.81 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period. This growth is largely fueled by rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products and stringent government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting recycling initiatives.

As the production of plastic products continues to outpace recycling efforts, a substantial gap has emerged between plastic production and recycling capabilities. This challenge underscores the urgent need for improved recycling infrastructure and technology. However, advancements in recycling processes, alongside increased research and development, are paving the way for more efficient collection and processing of plastic waste. Furthermore, growing public awareness regarding plastic pollution is making it easier for companies to engage in effective waste collection and recycling practices.

The demand for recycled plastics is particularly strong in key end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction. The packaging sector, in particular, is witnessing a notable shift towards the use of recycled materials, driven by consumer preferences for sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, the development of new applications for recycled plastics, including films, containers, and automotive components, is expected to further boost market growth.

Recycled Plastics Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing Environmental Concerns and Sustainability Initiatives

The growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce plastic waste has been a major driving force in the recycled plastics market. Governments, businesses, and consumers are increasingly prioritizing the use of recycled materials to mitigate the negative impacts of plastic pollution. Stringent regulations promoting recycling and the incorporation of recycled content in products are further propelling market growth.

Restraints: Quality and Performance Concerns Limit Adoption of Recycled Plastics

Recycled plastics may face challenges in terms of quality and performance compared to virgin plastics. Contamination, inconsistent material properties, and limited compatibility with certain applications can restrain the adoption of recycled plastic in some industries. Achieving quality standards comparable to virgin plastics is crucial for wider acceptance.

Challenges: Cost Competitiveness Challenges Recycled Plastics Market Expansion

The cost competitiveness of recycled plastic versus virgin plastic is a significant challenge. The cost of recycled plastic is influenced by factors such as raw material availability and price, processing technologies, and economies of scale. Achieving cost parity or cost advantages over virgin plastics is crucial to drive wider adoption of recycled plastic in various industries.

Opportunities: Technological Advancements Unlock New Opportunities for Growth

Continuous technological advancements in recycling processes, such as advanced sorting, purification, and chemical recycling techniques, have the potential to improve the quality, value, and applications of recycled plastics. The development of new materials from recycled plastics can open up new possibilities in a variety of industries, contributing to the overall growth and market potential.

Growing Consumer Awareness and Demand

Increasing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of plastic waste and the benefits of using recycled plastics presents a market growth opportunity. Consumers are actively seeking environmentally friendly and sustainable products, including those made from recycled plastics. Companies that offer recycled plastic products and effectively communicate their environmental benefits can tap into this growing consumer demand and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant market, accounting for approximately 47.2% of the global revenue share. This dominance is driven by rapid economic growth, urbanization, and increasing plastic consumption in densely populated countries like China and India. The region's proactive government initiatives aimed at improving plastic waste management and recycling infrastructure further fuel demand for recycled plastics. Additionally, the expanding end-use industries, including packaging, automotive, and construction, are increasingly adopting recycled materials to meet sustainability goals.

North America holds a significant position in the recycled plastics market as well, primarily due to stringent regulations promoting recycling and a strong emphasis on sustainability among consumers and businesses. The United States, in particular, is a key player, with a robust recycling infrastructure and increasing investments in recycling technologies. However, the region accounts for a smaller market share compared to Asia-Pacific.

Europe is also a notable market for recycled plastics, benefiting from high recycling rates and government policies that encourage the use of recycled materials. The European market is characterized by a strong regulatory framework, including landfill bans and recycling targets, which drive the adoption of recycled plastics across various sectors.

South America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growth potential. While these regions currently contribute less to the overall market, increasing awareness of environmental issues and the need for sustainable practices are likely to drive future demand for recycled plastics.

Can Coatings Market Leaders

1. Veolia (France)

2. Suez (France)

3. Jayplas (UK)

4. Alpek (Mexico)

5. Biffa (UK), Republic Services (US)

6. Stericycle (US)

7. Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan)

8. KW Plastics (US)

9. B. Schoenberg & Co. (US)

10. B&B Plastics (US),

11. Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany)

12. Clear Path Recycling (US)

13. Custom Polymers (US)

14. Plastipak Holdings (US)

15. Waste Connections, Inc. (US)

16. MBA Polymers (US)

17. Indorama Ventures Public Ltd. (Thailand)

Market Segmentation 2024 to 2030

Recycled Plastic Market by Type, 2020-2030 (In USD Million, Kilotons)

Pet

High-Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Others

Recycled Plastic Market by Application, 2020-2030 (In USD Million, Kilotons)

Non-Food Packaging

Food Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Index (TOC): Recycled Plastic Market

Executive Summary: A concise overview of the market's size, growth potential, and key trends.

Market Landscape: A detailed analysis of the market's current state, including major players, competitive landscape, and market dynamics.

Market Segmentation: A categorization of the market based on various factors like customer type, product category, and geographical location.

Five Forces Analysis: An evaluation of the competitive landscape using Porter's Five Forces framework, identifying bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants and substitutes, and competitive rivalry.

Customer Landscape: An in-depth exploration of the market's customer base, their needs, buying behavior, and decision-making processes.

Geographic Landscape: An analysis of the market's geographic distribution, highlighting key regions and growth opportunities.

Market Drivers and Challenges: An examination of the key factors that propel the market forward and the potential obstacles that might hinder its growth.

Vendor Landscape: An overview of the major vendors operating in the market, including their product portfolios and market share.

Vendor Analysis: A detailed assessment of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis) of key vendors.

This comprehensive guide empowers you to gain a strategic advantage in the Recycled Plastic market. Utilize the insights within to navigate the competitive landscape, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions.

We can help! Our analysts can customize this market research report to meet your requirements.

