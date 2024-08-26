Zinc Oxide Market Size To Worth Around USD 8.51 Bn By 2031 Sigma Aldrich Company LLC, American Elements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zinc Oxide

Zinc oxide (ZnO) is an inorganic and insoluble compound that is mainly used as an additive in various products such as rubber, ceramics, paints, lubricants

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Overview:Zinc oxide is a white powder used as an additive in numerous materials and products. It has antibacterial and UV blocking properties essential for products such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paints, ceramics, and more.Market Dynamics:Zinc oxide's wide applications in industries such as rubber, ceramics, chemicals, agriculture, healthcare, paints and personal care offer immense growth opportunities. It is used as a whitening pigment in products ranging from paints and coatings to cosmetics. Zinc oxide effectively blocks both UVA and UVB rays and protects the skin from sun damage. As skin care and sun protection become more important, demand for zinc oxide from the personal care industry is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period. Further, the rising construction activities across the globe mean growing demand for construction materials like paints, ceramics, cement which will trigger market growth.🛒 Grab Your Full Report Now with Up to 25% Off! @Increasing Demand From Rubber Industry Is Major Market Driver For Zinc OxideZinc oxide is extensively used as an activator in the rubber industry. It is used as a vulcanizing agent and lubricant during the vulcanization process of rubber. The global rubber industry has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years driven by increasing automobile production and tire manufacturing. This increased production of automobiles and tires directly translates to higher demand for rubber and associated products like zinc oxide. Zinc oxide accounts for nearly 30-40% of the total production cost of rubber and therefore forms an integral part of the rubber production process. The rapid expansion of automotive industry in Asia Pacific and thriving rubber industry has boosted consumption of zinc oxide in these regions. The demand for zinc oxide is projected grow further in the coming years to meet the rubber requirements of tire and automobile giants across the globe.Growth Of Photovoltaic Industry Offers Lucrative Market OpportunityZinc oxide is widely used as a transparent conducting electrode material for thin film solar cells and transparent transistors. It has gained popularity for its non-toxicity and abundance. The global photovoltaic industry is booming with governments across nations offering subsidies and tax rebates to incentivize use of renewable energy sources. Cumulative installation of solar power plants worldwide has surpassed 600 GW. Asia Pacific dominates solar photovoltaic installations led by China, India, Japan and South Korea. As more countries adopt solar power to move towards clean energy targets, significant opportunities will emerge for zinc oxide consumption from photovoltaics industry. Market players can tap growth in solar sectors of Asia Pacific and other emerging economies to boost zinc oxide sales.Rising Usage In Nanotechnology Applications Is Key Emerging Market TrendZinc oxide nanoparticles are gaining importance owing to their unique optical and electronic properties like high exciton binding energy and wide bandgap. They find wide application in cosmetics, paints, sensors and medical devices. Nanotechnology is an emerging field with immense potential and most industries are exploring ways to leverage it. Major market players are actively involved in R&D activities to develop and commercialize zinc oxide based nano-products. For example, incorporation of zinc oxide nanoparticles in tires can improve their durability and strength. Growing adoption of nanotechnology across end use industries will emerge as an important trend driving future growth of zinc oxide market over the forecast period.🛒 You Can Purchase Complete Report @Top Companies Included in This Report:. Sigma Aldrich Company LLC. American Elements. US Research Nanomaterials Inc.Market Segmentation:Based on Product Type:. Rubber. Personal Care and Cosmetics. Hair care. Skin care. Color cosmetics. Toiletries. Others (Face Powder, Talcum Powder, etc.). Pharmaceuticals. First-aid tapes. Antiseptic creams. Dental cements. Others (Dietary Supplements, etc.). Electronics. Chemicals. Glass & Ceramics. Agriculture. Others (Food, Paints & Coatings, Power Generation, etc.). Direct process. Indirect process. Laboratory synthesis. Wet chemical process. ZnO nanostructuresKey Regions/Countries Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)Reasons to Purchase This Report:📈 Regional Insights: Understand regional consumption patterns and factors influencing the market in different areas.📈 Global Opportunities & Threats: Discover opportunities and challenges faced by global suppliers in the IELTS Training Platform sector.📈 Growth Potential: Identify the fastest-growing regions and sectors.📈 Competitive Landscape: Review market rankings, recent product launches, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions of leading companies.📈 Company Profiles: Access comprehensive corporate profiles, including company overviews, insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analyses of key market players.📈 Market Outlook: Get current and future market outlooks, including recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and regional constraintsFAQ:What is the scope of this report?Does this report estimate the current market size?Does the report provide market size in terms of Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (thousand ton/metric ton/cubic meter)?Which segments are covered in this report?What are the key factors covered in this report?Does this report offer customization options?💎 Request For Customization at: @Author Bio:Vaagisha brings over three years of expertise as a content editor in the market research domain. Originally a creative writer, she discovered her passion for editing, combining her flair for writing with a meticulous eye for detail. Her ability to craft and refine compelling content makes her an invaluable asset in delivering polished and engaging write-ups.About UsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

