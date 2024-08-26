Gold prices surge on weaker dollar, lower U.S. bond yields

(MENAFN) prices saw an increase on Monday, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and lower U.S. bond yields, which followed dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell's comments on Friday, which highlighted the undesirability of further market slowdown, heightened expectations for an interest rate cut in September. Spot prices climbed by 0.4 percent to reach USD2,520.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures also rose by 0.4 percent, settling at USD2,556. The weaker dollar, which hovered near a 13-month low, made gold more affordable for investors holding other currencies, and the drop in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields further supported the gold market.



Market analysts, including Tim Waterer from KCM Trade, noted that gold's attractiveness is likely to persist as long as the dollar remains weak and if U.S. bond yields stay low. Waterer suggested that if gold can overcome the USD2,530 resistance level, it could potentially move towards USD2,550 within the week. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool indicates that traders are anticipating a 62 percent chance of a 25 basis point rate cut next month, with 38 percent expecting a larger cut of up to 50 basis points. Such rate cuts enhance gold's appeal as an investment.



Additionally, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are contributing to gold’s bullish momentum, according to Kelvin Wong, OANDA's senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific. In India, strong demand for gold is anticipated during the festive season, driven by a significant reduction in import duties that has made gold prices more attractive. Meanwhile, other precious metals experienced varied movements: silver rose by 0.9 percent to USD30.08 per ounce, platinum increased by 0.2 percent to USD964.46, while palladium decreased by 0.2 percent to USD961.25.



