Russia Attacks Ukraine With Missiles And Drones: Explosions Heard In Many Cities, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, August 26, Russia fired missiles and combat drones at Ukraine. An air raid alert was announced across the country.

Explosions were heard almost all over Ukraine. Air defense forces were activated in the regions, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of the Russian massive attack, 15 regions of Ukraine were affected.

“15 regions were affected today as a result of a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles, Kinzhal [missiles]. There are wounded and dead. My sincere condolences to the families and friends,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Information is being updated