I-Mab To Participate At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date
8/26/2024 7:17:00 AM
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ), a US-based, global, clinical-stage biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment conference on September 10, 2024.
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
|
Presentation Time
|
Tuesday, September 10
at
5:00 PM ET
|
Presenters
|
Sean Fu, PhD, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)
|
Webcast link
|
Here
|
Meetings
|
One-on-one and small group meetings:
September 9 – 10, 2024
|
Management
Participants
|
Sean Fu, PhD, Interim CEO
Joe Skelton, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, CMO
Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations
The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on
I-Mab's
IR website
at
For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ) is a US-based, global, clinical-stage biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
For more information, please contact:
Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma
