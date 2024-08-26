NAPCO Reports Record Revenues, Net Income And Adjusted EBITDA* For Fiscal 2024

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:

NSSC ), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:



Net sales for the quarter increased 13% to

$50.3 million

(the highest quarterly sales in the Company's history) as compared to

$44.6 million

for the same period last year, and net sales for the year increased 11% to a record

$188.8 million

as compared to

$170.0 million

for the same period last year.

Recurring service revenue ("RSR") for the quarter increased 27% to

$20.3 million

as compared to

$16.1 million

for the same period last year, and for the year increased 26% to

$75.7 million

as compared to

$59.9 million

last year. RSR had a prospective annual run rate of approximately

$84 million

based on

July 2024

recurring service revenues.

Gross margin for RSR increased to 90.4% and 90.5% for the quarter and the year ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 89% and 89%, respectively, for the same periods last year.

Gross margin for equipment revenue was 31.4% and 29.4% for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 30.5% and 18.0%, respectively for the same periods last year.

Net income for the quarter increased 28% to a quarterly record

$13.5 million

as compared to

$10.6 million

for the same period a year ago. Net income for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 84% to a twelve month record

$49.8 million

as compared to

$27.1 million

for the same period last year.

Earnings per share (diluted) for the quarter increased 28% to

$0.36

as compared to

$0.28

for the same period a year ago. Earnings per share (diluted) for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 84% to

$1.34

as compared to

$0.73

for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased 18% to $15.4 million

as compared to

$13.0 million

for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA* for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 72% to a record

$58.9 million

as compared to

$34.3 million

for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted)* for the quarter increased 18% to

$0.41

as compared to

$0.35

for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted)* for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 71% to

$1.59

per diluted share as compared to

$0.93

for the same period last year.

Cash and cash equivalents, other investments and marketable securities were

$97.7 million

at

June 30, 2024

as compared to

$66.7 million

at

June 30, 2023, a 46% increase. The Company had no debt as of

June 30, 2024.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the year ended June 30, 2024 was $45.4 million as compared to $24.7 million for the same period last year. Robust net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and growing cash reserves demonstrating strong financial health of our business, is allowing us to increase our quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share, representing a 25% sequential increase.

This next dividend will be paid on

October 3, 2024

to shareholders of record on

September 12, 2024.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Fiscal 2024 concluded with record revenue and net income for both the 4th quarter and the full fiscal 2024 year ending June 30, 2024. The 4th quarter sales of $50.3 million was the fifteenth consecutive quarter of record sales for a quarterly reporting period. Our record quarterly net income of $13.5 million represents 27% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million for Q4 and $58.9 million for the full fiscal year and equate to a 31% EBITDA margin. Equipment revenue grew at 5% for the quarter, with gross margins on such sales sequentially increasing to 31% as compared to 29% in each of the last two quarters. Recurring service revenues, which increased 27% in Q4, was a major contributor to the year-over-year overall sales and earnings growth and represents 40% of total revenue. Gross margin for recurring service revenues remained strong at 90% and when combined with gross margin on equipment revenues of 31%, the total gross margins for Q4 amounted to 55%, which compared to 52% for last year's Q4.

We were also pleased with the increase in the recurring service revenues annual run rate, which increased to

$84 million

based on

July 2024

recurring service revenues, compared to an annual run rate of

$81 million

based on

April 2024

recurring service revenues.

Our balance sheet continues to get stronger, with cash and cash equivalents, other investments and marketable securities increasing 46% to

$97.7 million

as compared to

$66.7 million

at

June 30, 2023, We have no debt and the net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024

was also strong, amounting to

$45.4 million, an 84% increase over last year's level of 24.7 million.

Our Alarm Lock and Marks locking hardware lines continue to see growth in school and classroom security, healthcare, and retail loss-prevention, as well as in multi-dwelling commercial and residential applications. Locking sales in Q4 grew approximately 21% compared to last year and approximately 8% compared to Q3 and represents 71% of hardware sales. We continue to remain focused on further penetrating each of these markets.

Our recent introduction of Prima by NAPCO, a new All-in-One Panel for security, fire, video and connected home with a 5-minute installation, remains a very important focus to the Company.

Our goal is for Prima to address an important mass segment of the security market, including residential and small business systems. With built-in Wi-Fi/cellular radio communications, customer alert notifications, and video and smart home subscription options for each installed system, the security dealer, as well as the Company, can add more recurring service revenue generating accounts.

NAPCO's record results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, was primarily the result of the continued growth and profitability from recurring service revenues as well as the strong sales from our Alarm Lock and Marks locking product lines. Radio sales were down 5% sequentially and 10% as compared to Q4 last year due to the continued effect of the sunsetting of 3G technology and existing radio inventory levels at some of our distributors.

Radios represent 59% of Intrusion and Access Alarm Products sales and we expect inventory levels at distributors to continue to reduce and radio sales to continue to be a key contributor to our hardware sales and lead to the continued growth of our highly profitable recurring service revenues."

Mr. Soloway concluded, "Fiscal 2024 was an amazing record-breaking year where we generated net income of

$49.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA* of

$58.9 million

and an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 31%. But as I have said before, there is more work to be done.

While we continue to be encouraged with the gross margin for hardware sales of 31.4%, we believe this should improve further in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Our strong net income Adjusted EBITDA* and growing cash, indicate the financial strength of our business. As such, we are pleased to continue our dividend program and we will be increasing the quarterly dividend to

$0.125

per share payable on

September 24, 2024. As always, we will strive to accomplish our goal of continued financial strength, product innovation, technical superiority, and strong profitability, for fiscal 2025 and beyond".

Financial Results

Net sales for the quarter increased 13% to

$50.3 million

(the highest quarterly sales in the Company's history), as compared to

$44.6 million

for the same period one year ago. Net sales for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 11% to a twelve month record

$188.8 million, as compared to

$170 million

for the same period one year ago. Research and development costs for the quarter increased 28% to

$3.0 million, or 6% of net sales, as compared to

$2.4 million

or 5% of net sales for the same period a year ago. Research and development costs for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 15% to

$10.8 million, or 6% of net sales, as compared to

$9.3 million

or 5% of net sales for the same period a year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter increased 22% to

$10.9 million

or 22% of net sales, as compared to

$8.9 million, or 20% of net sales for the same period last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 11% to

$37.1 million

or 20% of net sales, as compared to

$33.6 million, or 20% of net sales for the same period last year.

Operating income for the quarter increased 18% to

$14.0 million

as compared to

$11.8 million

for the same period last year. Operating income for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 77% to

$53.8 million

as compared to

$30.3 million

for the same period last year. Net income for the quarter increased 28% to a quarterly record

$13.5 million, or

$0.36

per diluted share, as compared to

$10.6 million, or

$0.28

per diluted share, for the same period last year and represents 27% of net sales. Net income for the year ended

June 30, 2024

increased 84% to a twelve month record of

$49.8 million

or

$1.34

per diluted share as compared to

$27.1 million

or

$0.73

per diluted share for the same period last year and represents 26% of net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased 18% to $15.4 million, or

$0.41

per diluted share, as compared to

$13.0 million, or

$0.35

per diluted share for the same period last year and equates to an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 31%. Adjusted EBITDA* for the twelve months ended

June 30, 2024

increased 72% to a record

$58.9 million, or

$1.59

per diluted share, as compared to

$34.3 million, or

$0.93

per diluted share for the same period last year and equates to an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 31%.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of

June 30, 2024, the Company had

$97.7 million

in cash and cash equivalents, other investments and marketable securities as compared to

$66.7 million

as of

June 30, 2023. Working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) was

$146.5 million

at

June 30, 2024

as compared with working capital of

$111.7 million

at

June 30, 2023. Current ratio (defined as current assets divided by current liabilities) was 7.6:1 at

June 30, 2024, and 6.7:1 at

June 30, 2023.

in order to participate please go to the Investor Relations section of Company's website



About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a provider of school safety solutions, The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks

USA. Headquartered in Amityville,

New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site

.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain challenges and developments; the growth of recurring service revenues and annual run rate; the strength of our balance sheet; our expectations regarding future results; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for school security products; business trends , including the replacement of 3G radios, and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted). We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense, net interest expense, non-cash stock-based expense, non-recurring legal expense, other non-recurring income and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating income does not include amortization of intangibles or stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures set forth above.