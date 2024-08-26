BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT INVESTOR HEALTHCARE CONFERENCES
Date
8/26/2024 7:16:59 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the following investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
September 4, 2024
4:05 PM EDT
2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
September 6, 2024
11:00 AM EDT
Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
September 10, 2024
1:25 PM EDT
A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at .
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit
or follow the Company on social media at:
Facebook ,
LinkedIn ,
Twitter
or
YouTube .
|
Contact:
|
David
Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416
SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation
MENAFN26082024003732001241ID1108600747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.