Echosens Announces The Liver Health Super Shaper Award To Honor Exceptional Medical Heroes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners to receive $10,000 honorary donation to a charity of their choice, courtesy of Echosens

PARIS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echosens is thrilled to unveil the inaugural Liver Health Super Shaper Award , a heartfelt initiative designed to celebrate the extraordinary medical professionals who are shaping the future of liver health. This prestigious award is more than just recognition; it is a tribute to the tireless heroes who are battling chronic liver and transforming patient lives.

A New Dawn in Liver Health Management

March 2024 marked a pivotal moment in healthcare with the FDA's approval of the first-ever therapeutic treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). This groundbreaking development heralds a new era in liver health management, offering hope and life-changing potential for patients worldwide. With this new therapeutic comes the exciting opportunity for medical professionals to revolutionize liver health by increasing awareness and early screening efforts.

Chronic liver disease is a global health crisis, impacting millions of lives and presenting significant challenges to healthcare systems worldwide. The Liver Health Super Shaper Award shines a powerful spotlight on the healthcare champions leading the fight against this devastating condition. By honoring their unwavering dedication, groundbreaking innovation, and profound impact, Echosens seeks to inspire continued excellence and collaboration in the field of liver health.

"We believe in the power of recognition to spark further advancements in medical care," said Dominique Legros, Global CEO of Echosens. "The Liver Health Super Shaper Award is our way of saluting those who are making monumental strides in liver disease management and treatment. Their work is not just vital-it's life-changing, and their stories deserve to be celebrated."

Celebrating Pioneers in Liver Health

Despite the excitement surrounding new therapeutics, the stark reality is that millions are walking around with undiagnosed liver disease . Known as the silent killer, liver disease often progresses without symptoms until it is too late. This award celebrates the pioneers who are leading the charge in early screening and diagnosis, utilizing noninvasive, highly accurate solutions to identify at-risk patients early. These healthcare heroes are essential for getting the right treatment to the right patients and ensuring effective monitoring over time.

The inaugural awards will be presented at AASLD: The Liver Meeting 2024 conference on November 17, 2024. Two extraordinary winners, chosen by a distinguished global panel that includes Laurent Sandrin ,

Victor de Lédinghen, MD PhD , Laurent Castera, MD, PHD , Mazen Noureddin, MD, MHSc , and Vincent Wong, MD, PHD ,

will be honored for their remarkable contributions. In addition to the recognition, each winner will receive the unique opportunity to direct a $10,000 donation to a health charity of their choice, funded by Echosens.

This award is open to all healthcare professionals who exemplify excellence in providing liver health care. Medical professionals are encouraged to nominate deserving colleagues by completing the nomination form by Oct. 25, 2024. Please note that each individual is permitted only one submission.

Laurent Sandrin, founder and Chief Science & Innovation Officer of Echosens, added, "Our commitment to advancing global liver health is unwavering. Through the Liver Health Super Shaper Award, we aim to honor healthcare professionals who epitomize excellence and innovation in liver care. Their contributions are crucial in advancing medical science and enhancing patient lives."

The Liver Health Super Shaper Award is a cornerstone of Echosens' "Shaping the Future of Liver Health" campaign, which celebrates groundbreaking global efforts in diagnosing, treating, and managing liver diseases. This initiative strives to advance liver health by fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation to tackle one of the most pressing health challenges of our time.

Don't miss this chance to recognize and celebrate the outstanding professionals who are making a profound difference in liver health. For more information on the Liver Health Super Shaper Award and to submit nominations, please visit, Liver Health Super Shaper Award - Echosens .

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by over 4,200 peer-reviewed publications and 180+ international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide.



SOURCE Echosens