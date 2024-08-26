Gogo And Skyservice Business Aviation Developing Extensive 5G STC Portfolio

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Gogo Business (NASDAQ: GOGO ) today announced a partnership with Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a North American leader in business aviation, to develop Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) from Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and the Aviation Administration (FAA) for Gogo 5G

on six aircraft models.

Gogo 5G coverage map

Gogo 5G will provide North American operators with enhanced air-to-ground (ATG) inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), bolstered by a network of more than 159 sites, 9 of which are located in Canada, as Gogo continues to expand its 5G Canadian coverage .

"Our global clients rely on us to provide world-class in-air communication solutions," said Benjamin Murray, president and CEO, Skyservice. "We are thrilled to partner with Gogo in order to expand the availability of fast, cutting-edge, and dependable 5G service options to a broader range of aircraft."

The STCs Skyservice has in development for Gogo 5G will cover the following in-service aircraft:



Gulfstream G280 (TCCA STC issued, FAA validation pending)

Embraer Legacy 450/500 (TCCA STC issued, FAA validation pending)

Cessna Citation CJ3/3+ (TCCA STC issued, FAA validation pending)

Bombardier Challenger 300/350 (TCCA STC issued, FAA validation received)

Bombardier Challenger 604/605 (TCCA STC issued, FAA validation received) Cessna Citation X (TCCA STC to begin shortly)

The extensive 5G STC portfolio in development by Skyservice, a Gogo authorized dealer, will be available to these aircraft operators with installation of an

AVANCE L5 and two MB13 phased-array antennas, and when available in the second quarter of 2025, the L5 will be easily swapped with AVANCE LX5 (5G Line Replaceable Unit).

"The Skyservice team is a long-standing and valued partner of Gogo, and a significant collaborator in bringing the future of air-to-ground IFEC to our shared customers," said David Salvador, vice president of aftermarket sales for Gogo. "Their continued investment in Gogo 5G certification further expands our 5G STC portfolio and is exciting news for operators of those aircraft desiring a great inflight connectivity experience."

Gogo continues to take 5G orders and is offering significant savings

of up to $50,000 for operators interested in upgrading to AVANCE and provisioning for Gogo 5G.

Additionally, as part of Gogo's network transition to LTE technology, anticipated in early 2026, Skyservice is offering scheduled slots for upgrading from legacy ATG systems (ATG 1000, 2000, 4000, 5000) to AVANCE as part of a dedicated space upgrade program. Contact Skyservice for your connectivity needs .

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June

30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at .

About Skyservice MRO

As a comprehensive global shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence, and transparent on-time project delivery. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization

of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics and upgrades, AOG services, aircraft parts & supplies, teardown and recycling, NDT, PPI and an assortment of STCs on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About SkyserviceTM

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operator facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams combine to deliver an exception experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit .



