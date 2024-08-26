Singing Machine Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference September 9-11, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, (“Singing Machine”) (NASDAQ: MICS ) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Conference. The is being held on September 9-11, 2024. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is hosting its 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held on September 9 to 11, 2024.

The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 550 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.

The Company's presentation by Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer, will be available on demand commencing on September 9, 2024 at 7:00 am ET. Mr. Atkinson will provide an overview of the Company's business including its recent acquisition, SemiCab, an AI-powered transportation freight software company. Mr. Atkinson will also be present to host one-on-one meetings on Monday and Tuesday, September 9th and 10th.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please register for the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Location: Virtual to start on-demand on September 9 at 7:00 A.M. (ET)

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world's first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements and information that is based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the Company's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by the Company's management. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to Company or Company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the Company's industry and Company's operations and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Risks and uncertainties related to the proposed transaction include, among others: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the acquisition are not satisfied; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; and any changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made by the Company, in this and in other documents or statements are qualified by factors, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth under the headings titled“Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period from April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website .

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements.