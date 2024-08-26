Cartesian Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor in September:





A fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, September 9, 2024 in New York, NY A fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 in New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chats are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company's website at , where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systematic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X , formerly known as Twitter.

