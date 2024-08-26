عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS


8/26/2024 7:16:41 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONKARAKENNE OYJ stock exchange Release 26 August 2024 at 14:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Maarit Jylhä
Position: Chief financial Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 75406/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-22
Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 31 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 304 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.86 EUR
(5): Volume: 233 Unit price: 2.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 2368 Volume weighted average price: 2.85196 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 180 Unit price: 2.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1180 Volume weighted average price: 2.9061 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, ... or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, ...

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%.


MENAFN26082024004107003653ID1108600735


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search