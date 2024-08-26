عربي


Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 34 2024


8/26/2024 7:16:40 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount
Accumulated until 16/8/2024 196,987 547.90 107,929,348
Monday, 19 August 2024 1,700 588.17 999,889
Tuesday, 20 August 2024 1,500 589.23 883,845
Wednesday, 21 August 2024 1,500 583.40 875,100
Thursday, 22 August 2024 1,500 585.17 877,755
Friday, 23 August 2024 1,500 587.32 880,980
In the period 19/8/2024 - 23/8/2024 7,700 586.70 4,517,569
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 23/8/2024 204,687 549.36 112,446,917
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,815,613 treasury shares corresponding to 7.26% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

