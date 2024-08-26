Breckenridge Brewery Announces Latest Concert Series With Kaleo, Hippo Campus And Cassandra Lewis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Concert Proceeds to Support Project C.U.R.E.

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery (“Breck Brew”) , a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is excited to announce the next On Tap concert series in partnership with 97.3 KBCO (iHeartMedia-Denver) and live by Kaleo , along with Hippo Campus and Cassandra Lewis .



The On Tap concert taking place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, will be an unforgettable night at Breckenridge Brewery's scenic farmhouse in Littleton, Colorado. Proceeds from the event will support Project C.U.R.E. , an organization dedicated to providing medical supplies and equipment to those in need across the globe. Founded in Evergreen, Colorado, Project C.U.R.E. has grown to be the largest provider of donated medical resources, with an impressive network of volunteers and minimal overhead costs.

“We're excited to bring Kaleo to our October On Tap concert series,” said Ryan Workman, Brand Director at Breckenridge Brewery.“Partnering with KBCO and supporting Project C.U.R.E. makes these events just that much more special for us. We can't wait to enjoy amazing music and make a positive difference together.”

Event Details:

Artists: Kaleo , Hippo Campus and Cassandra Lewis

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Gates Open: 12:30 p.m.

Showtime: 1:30 p.m.

Venue: Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton, Colorado

Tickets: Purchase here .









About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery has been an innovator in Colorado's craft beer scene since 1990, with a mission to create balanced, approachable, and interesting hand-crafted beers. The brewery's portfolio is a mix of unique seasonals, barrel-aged specialties, and classic go-to beers. Breckenridge Brewery prides itself on its connection to the community and its role in fostering a culture of beer appreciation. For further information about Breckenridge Brewery, visit and follow @BreckBrew on social platforms.

About iHeartMedia Denver

iHeartMedia Denver owns and operates KOA, KHOW, KDSP, KTCL, KDHT, KBCO, KRFX, KBPI, KWBL as well as Denver Broncos Radio Network and Colorado Rockies Radio Network and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

