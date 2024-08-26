Advanced Composites Market Size Worth US$ 138.4 Billion By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 10.5% Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revenue from the global Advanced Composites Market size is estimated to reach US$ 31.14 Billion in 2023. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 138.4 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% over the next decade.

Advanced composite materials possess high specific strengths and stiffness, enabling the production of lightweight and cost-efficient composite structures when combined with automated manufacturing technologies. Substituting metal alloys with advanced composite materials typically decreases the weight of a structure by 20-30%. These are known as "advanced composite materials", as opposed to commonly used composite materials like reinforced concrete or concrete itself. The strong fibers are lightweight and take up a significant portion of the space.

The market for advanced composites is expected to grow positively due to the rising demand for these materials in aircraft manufacturing. By way of illustration, the total number of big commercial airplanes delivered in 2013 was approximately 1200 units and is expected to exceed 1500 units by the end of the prediction phase. Therefore, the growing demand for the product due to its exceptional technical properties like strong fatigue, high strength, stiffness, and resistance to abrasion is expected to boost market growth.

Competitive Rivalry:

The Advanced Composites market supports a range of applications, including supply chain analytics, risk analysis, demand forecasting, and vendor management. Solutions in this market encompass various modules such as financial surveys, real-time and batch data analysis, category management, and compliance management. Implementing these modules enhances data optimization, automates data cleansing, and facilitates sourcing category analysis.

Vital Companies Profiled in the Report are:Toray Industries, Inc, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SGL Group, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV., Huntsman International, LLC., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co., Owens Corning, BASF SE, Gurit, AGY, Dowaksa, Advanced Composites Inc, Renegade Materials Corporation, Kineco-Kaman., and others.

Industry News:

Feburary 15, 2024– Toray Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce that French subsidiary Toray Carbon Fibers Europe S.A., Italian subsidiaries Composites Materials (Italy) s.r.l. and Delta-Preg S.p.A., German subsidiary euro advanced carbon fiber composites GmbH, Hungarian subsidiary Zoltek Zrt., and UK and Dutch subsidiary Toray Advanced Composites are exhibiting 5 booths at JEC World 2024 from March 5 to 7 at Paris-Nord Villepinte, France. Toray Group will feature the full range of TORAYCATM and Zoltek carbon fibers, prepregs, Advanced Towpreg and composite materials used in aerospace, automotive, sports and leisure, green energy and a broad range of industrial markets.

Market Segments by Advanced Composites

Advanced Composites Market by Fiber Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Carbon Fiber Composites

Aramid Fiber Composites

S-Glass Composites

Other Composites

Advanced Composites Market by Resin Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Advanced Thermosetting Composites

Advanced Thermoplastic Composites

Advanced Composites Market by Manufacturing Process, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Afp/Atl

Compression Molding Process

Hand Layup/Spray Layup Process

Resin Transfer Molding Process

Filament Winding Process

Injection Molding Process

Pultrusion Process

Others

Advanced Composites Market by End-Use Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Aerospace Defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Sporting Goods

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Civil Engineering

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Others

Carbon fiber composites dominated the market in 2023 with 64.2% revenue share and are projected to remain at the top in the coming years.

The increasing use of carbon fiber in wind turbines and aerospace components, as well as its growing presence in the aerospace industry, will drive its rapid growth. It is anticipated that the increasing need for aeroplanes that are both lightweight and fuel-efficient will drive the advancement of advanced carbon materials.

There is anticipated significant growth in the aramid fibre composites segment due to their expanding use in the defence sector.

Due to their high strength, stiffness, and resistance to heat and impact, advanced aramid fibers are becoming more widely used in the automotive industry globally. It is expected that the market growth will be driven by the product's application in manufacturing tires, body armors, and defense vehicle parts.

Aerospace And Defense Dominance In The Advanced Composites Industry.

The aerospace and defense sector was the dominant force in the market and is expected to further expand due to the growth in the aerospace industry, which is predicted to drive market growth in the forecast period.

The automotive industry is also anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming period because of increased product usage in vehicles. The projected growth of the advanced composites market is driven by increasing need in the automotive sector for robust, lightweight, and conductive raw materials.

North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

During the anticipated time frame, North America is forecasted to lead the market, holding a significant market share as a result of increasing demand in the automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. The automotive industry in North America is among the largest globally, with the United States being a major producer of automobiles. The US market has expanded due to its vast size and the considerable amount of money that consumers have to spend, along with its capacity to produce goods in large quantities and provide a diverse selection of products.

The European advanced composites market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, accounting for a significant revenue share in 2021. The growing demand for sustainable renewable energy, combined with the increased installation of wind turbines in Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom, is expected to boost demand. The regional market is expected to grow due to the rapid growth of the industry and the increasing installation of onshore and offshore wind energy plants.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will

We offer report customization based on our clients' specific requirements:

– Country-level analysis for 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of 5 key market players.

– 40 free analyst hours to cover any additional data points.

