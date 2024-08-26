Extreme Pinball Challenge V1.0 Game Released On Multiple Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Extreme Pinball Challenge , available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Mac,, Windows PC and Xbox.Experience pinball in a new way with 3D obstacles and multi-layered tables!Complete the various missions to reach a high score and unlock more tables.There are 4 tables in total, each with their own visuals and challenges. After completing all the missions on the 1st layer, gain access to the 2nd layer. Try to score enough points before losing all of the balls because once they're gone, it's game over. Each table will keep best scores to attempt surpassing next time. Enjoy this unique way to play pinball!Features:-4 Pinball tables to play.-3D table objects and multi layered play areas-Missions to complete for achieve high scores.-Each table has two different layers with their own challenges.-Saves best scores.Includes extensive on screen Help.Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBook equipped with the new Apple's M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr., who also created the pinball tables and alternate layers. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.According to Ed Magnin, "Imagine carrying your favorite pinball table in your pocket, to play whenever you have some extra time!"DETAILS:Seller. Magnin & AssociatesSize: 263.7 MBCategory: GamesCompatibility:iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.iPod touch: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.Windows PC with Windows 10/11, keyboard or Xbox controller.Android and Kindle Fire devices with SDK 24 to 34.Xbox with Xbox controller.Languages: EnglishAge Rating: 4+Copyright: © 2024 Magnin & AssociatesPricing and Availability:Extreme Pinball Challenge 1.0 is $3.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $5.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact ...

