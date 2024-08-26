Kuwait Moi Arrests Gang Involved In Forging Residency, Illicit Activities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Interior arrested a gang involved in selling forged residency and other illicit activities, said a statement on Monday.

According to the Interior Ministry's General Department of Residency, investigating teams managed to apprehend three individuals -- Kuwaiti, Egyptian, and Lebanese -- who were involved in the scheme of selling and falsifying residencies under the guise of a goods company.

The so-called company was set to recruit "employees" among laborers in the country, transferring as much residencies to issue driving licenses.

The perpetrators were sent to the legal authorities to continue investigation in the matter, affirmed the Interior Ministry who warned against following such criminal activities. (end)

