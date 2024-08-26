(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday morning, a Ukrainian strike on the town of Rakitnoe in Russia's Belgorod Region resulted in the death of five civilians and injuries to at least 13 others, according to local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The attack has been described as a “brutal attack” by Ukrainian forces.



Governor Gladkov reported that among the injured, nine individuals have been hospitalized, with six in critical condition, including a 16-year-old girl who is currently in intensive care. Additionally, three children, including a 12-year-old boy, were reported to have been during the attack.



The shelling also caused significant damage to local infrastructure, including a gas pipeline and an electrical power line, exacerbating the impact on the community. Over the past 24 hours, the Belgorod Region has experienced a series of Ukrainian drone attacks and bombardments, which have damaged residential homes, vehicles, and other civilian facilities across numerous towns and villages.



In response to the incident, Russia’s Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal terrorism investigation. The committee has committed to evaluating the nature of the attack and identifying those responsible.



Belgorod Region, along with neighboring Bryansk and Kursk Regions, has been frequently targeted by Ukrainian forces throughout the ongoing conflict. These attacks have resulted in extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and property, contributing to a growing number of casualties and significant disruptions for local residents.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600635