(MENAFN) Florian Philippot, leader of France’s Patriots (Les Patriotes) party, has strongly condemned the French under President Emmanuel over the recent detention of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram. Philippot labeled Macron's administration as “lunatics” and criticized the government’s actions, calling the arrest a display of France’s “tyrannical face” to the world.



Durov, a Russian entrepreneur who also holds French and UAE citizenship, was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday. The French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for him, alleging that Telegram's insufficient moderation has led to its misuse by criminals. Durov is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday evening.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Philippot expressed his frustration with Macron’s government and questioned whether other high-profile tech figures, such as Elon Musk, might face similar treatment under France’s adherence to the European Digital Services Act (DSA) censorship regulations. Philippot’s remarks reflect growing concern over the implications of the arrest for free speech and digital governance.



Ekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia’s Safe Internet League, suggested that Durov's detention might not be solely a French decision. She implied that the arrest could be part of a broader strategy against TON, a blockchain-based platform linked to Telegram, and a continuation of US sanctions against Russia. Mizulina's comments point to potential geopolitical motivations behind the arrest.



Additionally, Vladislav Davankov, deputy speaker of the Russian parliament, has called for Durov’s release. He warned that the arrest could be politically motivated and potentially aimed at accessing Telegram users' personal information, which Russia views as unacceptable. Davankov’s statements underscore concerns that the arrest may have broader implications beyond its immediate legal context.

