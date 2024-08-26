Media Advisory - Labour Day 2024 Press Conference
8/26/2024 6:46:27 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Workers Shape Our Future
TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labour Day is more than just a holiday-it represents the hard-won victories of workers who fight for fair wages, safe working conditions, and respect on the job. Join us for this year's 2024 Labour Day press conference, as we show how“Workers Shape Our Future,” and build a better society for everyone.
Who: Toronto & York Region Labour Council.
More unions TBA
What: Workers Shape Our Future - Labour Day Press Conference 2024
When: Monday, September 2nd at 8:30AM
Where: Queen Street West & University Avenue, South Island
Why: 25,000 workers across all sectors throughout Toronto & York Region will be marching in this year's annual Toronto Labour Day Parade. This year focuses on how“Workers Shape Our Future” as the Labour Movement stands up to divisive far-right politics, pushes back against austerity, and upholds collective bargaining rights for working people.
Media Contact:
Yaroslava Avila Montenegro
Communications and Data Coordinator, Toronto & York Region Labour Council
Phone: 416 441 3663 ex 1028
Email: ...
About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:
The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region. Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.
