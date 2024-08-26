Kvika Banki Hf.: Transaction In Relation To A Share Buyback Programme
Date
8/26/2024 6:46:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 34 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 127,300,000 ISK. See further details below:
| Date
| Time
| No. of shares purchased
| Share price (rate)
| Purchase price
| 19.8.2024
| 11:46:05
| 1,500,000
| 16.000
| 24,000,000
| 19.8.2024
| 14:46:12
| 1,500,000
| 16.000
| 24,000,000
| 21.8.2024
| 13:56:23
| 3,000,000
| 15.850
| 47,550,000
| 23.8.2024
| 14:50:35
| 2,000,000
| 15.875
| 31,750,000
| Total
|
| 8,000,000
|
| 127,300,000
The trade is in accordance with Kvika's buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders' meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held 34,031,783 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 42,031,783 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.890% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 643,440,807 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika's annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika's investor relations. ...
MENAFN26082024004107003653ID1108600582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.