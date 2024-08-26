E-Bike Market Global Forecast Report 2024: A $104.58 Billion Market By 2034, Registering A CAGR Of 7.73% During 2024-2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Bike market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Class, Battery Chemistry, Motor, Mode, Speed, Battery Capacity, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-bike market includes several categories, such as urban, mountain, and cargo e-bikes, each serving different practical and recreational purposes. In an optimistic scenario, the market is evaluated at a valuation of $49.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.73% to reach $104.58 billion by 2034.
Electric bikes also include models that operate without the need for pedaling and are equipped with foot pegs instead. These cater to riders seeking higher speeds and longer-range capabilities. In some jurisdictions, these e-bikes require registration, state-issued plates, appropriate lighting, and adherence to safety regulations, including helmet use and insurance. Riders must be over 16 and possess a valid driver's license with specific endorsements.
Both types contribute to the expanding e-bike market, which is driven by technological advancements, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on sustainable transportation. Key industry players such as Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, and Merida Bikes continue to innovate, enhancing the performance and affordability of these vehicles. As the market evolves, it also addresses regulatory challenges and safety measures to ensure responsible usage and integration into urban transport systems.
Report Scope:
Product/Innovation Strategy: The global e-bike market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as application, class, battery chemistry, motor, mode, speed, battery capacity, and component. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.
Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global e-bike market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
Accell Group AIMA Inc. Giant Bicycles Merida Bikes Pedego Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
What are the main factors driving the demand for e-bikes? What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the e-bike market? Which are the key players in thee-bike market, and what are their respective market shares? What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the e-bike market? What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in the e-bike market? What is the futuristic outlook for the e-bike market in terms of growth potential? What is the current estimation of the e-bike market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034? Which application and product segments are expected to lead the market over the forecast period 2024-2034? Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for e-bikes, and what factors contribute to their leadership?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $49.67 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $104.58 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Mode of Vehicles
1.1.2 Rising Fuel Prices
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 R&D Review
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events
1.7 Market Dynamics Overview
2. E-Bike Market (by Application)
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 E-Bike Market (by Application)
2.3.1 Mountaineering/Trekking
2.3.2 City/Urban
2.3.3 Cargo
2.3.4 Others
3. E-Bike Market (by Products)
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 E-Bike Market (by Class)
3.3.1 Class I
3.3.2 Class II
3.3.3 Class III
3.4 E-Bike Market (by Battery Chemistry)
3.4.1 Li-ion
3.4.2 Lead Acid
3.4.3 Others
3.5 E-Bike Market (by Motor)
3.5.1 Mid Drive
3.5.2 Hub Motor
3.5.3 Others
3.6 E-Bike Market (by Mode)
3.6.1 Throttle Assisted
3.6.2 Pedal Assisted
3.7 E-Bike Market (by Speed)
3.7.1 < 25 miles/hr
3.7.2 >25 miles/hr
3.8 E-Bike Market (by Battery Capacity)
3.8.1 < 250Wh
3.8.2 >250Wh-< 750Wh
3.8.3 >750Wh
3.9 E-Bike Market (by Component)
3.9.1 Batteries
3.9.2 Electric Motors
4. E-Bike Market (by Region)
4.1 Payment Gateway Market - by Region
4.2 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
5. Companies Profiled
