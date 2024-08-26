(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence has much to say about Donald Trump.

Kindle Available Free from Amazon

- Artificial IntelligenceVILA BOIM, ELVAS, PORTUGAL, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guided by award-winning author Bruce H. Joffe and published by ImPress, artificial intelligence (AI) has produced Hate and Fearmongering: Why Is So Dangerous, a Kindle eBook available free between August 27-31* from Amazon. Copies can be ordered through this link: .“In addition to supporting the Harris campaign financially, I wanted to do something to engage voters from here,” explains Joffe, a USA citizen and Democrat who has resided in Portugal and Spain since 2018. As CEO/Creative Director of a publishing services company, he has access to a design and development toolbox including artificial intelligence-which he never before had used.“I presumed that AI is objective, not subjective or opiniated, neither Republican nor Democrat, liberal or conservative, and that it's not judgmental or prone to partisan politics,” says Joffe.Prompted by a series of questions, the book moved along in its development, advising him that he could edit, add, or remove any part along the way. Except for the image Joffe selected for the cover (a meme), he did nothing to change the book's content, tone, or organization.“What is your topic?” he was asked, and the system went into its 'thinking' mode, responding with a variety of themes from which he chould choose.“I selected them all,” states the author.“Each identified potential subject matter for the book, ranging from Divided We Stand to Democracy Under Siege, Global Turbulence, The Twitter Presidency, and The Cult of Trump.”Next, the program provided a dozen possible titles for the book.“I chose How Donald J. Trump Amplified America's Political Polarization, embellishing it with three words of my own: Hate and Fearmongering,” shares Joffe, who was beginning to feel like a Dr. Frankenstein.Again, the AI program went into its thinking mode. Within minutes, a detailed outline of 13 chapters, each with three subdivisions, appeared on his screen: 'Introduction to Political Polarization'; 'Why Is Donald J. Trump So Dangerous?'; 'Political Polarization: Analyzing Trump's Role'; 'Rhetoric and Communication Style'; 'Impact on Democracy'; 'Foreign Policy Risks'; 'Social Media Influence'; 'Economic Policies'; 'Environmental Policies'; 'Legal and Ethical Concerns'; 'Nationalism and Populism'; and a 'Conclusion'.The last AI question asked Joffe to select the book's tone or voice: conversational, humorous, instructive, authoritative, irreverent, etc.The opening chapter includes these words in its first paragraph:“The rise of extreme partisanship can be traced back to various factors, including socio-economic changes, demographic shifts, and the evolving media landscape. However, Trump's unique approach to politics has accelerated this divide, making it imperative to analyze his role in shaping the current political climate.”It goes on to say that“One of the most alarming aspects of Trump's presidency is his use of rhetoric, which has often been incendiary and divisive. His communication style has effectively mobilized a base that thrives on antagonism toward the opposing party. This has not only reinforced existing divides but has encouraged a culture of hostility where political opponents are viewed as enemies rather than fellow citizens with differing viewpoints.”What does this AI-generated book conclude about Trump?“His presidency has illuminated the frailties of democratic institutions and norms, creating an environment in which partisan rhetoric often overshadows the pursuit of common ground. Understanding the dangerous implications of Trump's political style requires a candid examination of his rhetoric and communication methods.”The analysis continues:“His use of language has not just galvanized support; it has also incited hostility and further entrenched divisions. The frequent use of derogatory terms and polarizing narratives has influenced public opinion in ways that undermine constructive discourse. The strong emotional ties that many have developed towards Trump can cloud judgment and hinder constructive dialogue.”Moreover,“(T)he impact of Trump's policies extends beyond immediate partisan concerns, affecting the fabric of American democracy itself. His approach to foreign policy, marked by unpredictability and a focus on nationalism, poses significant risks not only to international relations but also to the principles of cooperation and diplomacy that have historically underpinned U.S. foreign engagements.”Asked what he thinks about AI's authorship, Joffe remarks,“I'm a much better writer!”*After these dates, the Kindle eBook can be purchased for US $0.99.

Bruce Joffe

ImPress

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.