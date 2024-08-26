IIT Mandi Study Deploys Robots To Unravel Homing Behaviour In Animals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandi, Aug 26 (IANS) Researchers at the Indian Institute of (IIT) Mandi on Monday revealed in a new study how animals navigate back home after foraging, even when confronted with unexpected detours.

The study, published in the journal PRX LIFE, may pave the way for developing better navigation systems for autonomous vehicles, while also boosting search and rescue missions.

The team explored animals' ability to return home, significantly seen among pigeons, sea turtles, salmon, monarch butterflies, and more after activities like migration or foraging.

This homing behaviour, common in nature, is different in species. They use various strategies from path integration to calculating their return based on the distance travelled and direction. Some also depend on environmental cues such as smells, landmarks, star positions, or the Earth's magnetic field.

In the paper, the team detailed their probe into these patterns using small, programmable robots.

The robots designed to mimic animal behaviour are approximately 7.5 cm in diameter. These are equipped with sensors to detect objects and light, enabling them to locate a "home" marked by the brightest light source.

The robots navigate using independently controlled wheels and adjust their paths based on light intensity, similar to certain animals.

Beyond an optimal level of randomness, the duration of homing was found to remain unaffected.

The results were further supported by computer simulations. It showed that occasional 'resets,' where the robots reoriented directly toward home, enhanced their ability to correct their paths.

"These findings could inform the development of better navigation systems for autonomous vehicles and improve search and rescue missions," said Dr. Harsh Soni, Assistant Professor, School of Physical Sciences, IIT Mandi.

In addition,“the study offers valuable insights into cellular dynamics, where similar processes might be at play,” he added.

The research provides new perspectives on the physics of homing and opens avenues for further exploration in both biological and technological contexts.