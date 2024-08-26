National Park Foundation Receives Historic $100 Million Grant From Lilly Endowment Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The grant will support the Foundation's mission to ensure national parks are protected, accessible, and welcoming - today and for future generations.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Foundation (NPF) today announced a historic $100 million grant from Lilly Endowment This transformative grant - the largest ever received by NPF and the largest grant benefitting national parks - celebrates a pivotal moment in safeguarding the future of America's treasured national parks.

From majestic mountains to vibrant coral reefs to the Lincoln Memorial, national parks embody a tapestry of breathtaking landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and rich cultural heritage. But these cherished places are facing a growing number of challenges, threatening what they have offered visitors for more than a century.

Thanks to the generous support of Lilly Endowment, NPF can help meet these challenges.

"The National Park Foundation is inspired by, and incredibly grateful for, this extraordinary gift from Lilly Endowment," said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation. "For over 50 years, private philanthropy has played a vital role in bridging the gap between park needs and available funding. This grant will allow us to supercharge our efforts to ensure our national parks are for everyone, for generations to come."

Lilly Endowment's grant will serve as a catalyst to scale and accelerate NPF's impact. Working together with the National Park Service and park partners, NPF will allocate the funds to four key priority areas:



Inspire the Next Generation of Park Stewards: Creating opportunities for youth and young adults that will foster a deeper understanding of history, appreciation for environmental stewardship, and connection with our natural world.

Conserve and Preserve Threatened Parks and Wildlife : Addressing critical initiatives that will ensure the health and longevity of the fragile ecosystems and diverse species that call our national parks home.

Ensure a World-Class Visitor Experience : Securing a future where national parks can accommodate unprecedented growth and leverage new technology, while remaining accessible and awe-inspiring for all visitors. Tell a More Complete Story of America : Delivering a more comprehensive historical narrative, including the experiences of communities whose voices and contributions have not been fully told as a part of the American story.

"Our founders were inspired by the beauty and wonders of the natural world and supportive of research and educational programs about archaeology and the cultural history of our nation," said N. Clay Robbins, chairman and CEO of Lilly Endowment. "We are pleased therefore to further their interests through this grant. We believe the National Park Foundation's campaign will enhance the programming in and promote the future vibrancy of our country's marvelous system of parks, monuments, and historic sites."

The grant contributes to The Campaign for National Parks, NPF's $1 billion fundraising campaign that will help address the urgent needs of America's 430 national park sites. The Campaign for National Parks also galvanizes the efforts of park partners across the country whose collective goal is to raise $3.5 billion. Together, the campaign will generate more support for national parks than ever before to ensure they not only endure, but thrive, for the benefit of all who cherish them.

"The impact of this gift will be felt in our parks and in surrounding communities for generations to come," added Chuck Sams, director of the National Park Service. "This is a truly visionary investment, and an example of how the power of philanthropy can amplify this crucial work that we all believe in so much."

To learn more about the National Park Foundation's mission and donate today, visit nationalparks .

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at .

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with its founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education, and religion. The Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, and maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

SOURCE National Park Foundation